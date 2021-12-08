N. Kentucky 75, Canisius 62

CANISIUS (2-8)
Fritz 2-2 1-1 5, Maslennikov 4-5 0-1 8, Ahemed 1-4 0-0 2, Harried 3-14 3-5 10, Henderson 1-10 1-2 3, Green 9-14 3-3 23, Uijtendaal 2-2 0-0 5, Fofana 2-4 0-0 4, Hitchon 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 25-60 8-12 62.
N. KENTUCKY (3-5)
Nelson 1-3 1-2 3, Faulkner 5-11 2-5 14, Langdon 2-8 3-6 7, Vinson 7-10 0-0 17, Warrick 10-14 6-7 30, Robinson 1-4 0-0 2, Brandon 1-2 0-0 2, Evans 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 12-20 75.
Halftime_N. Kentucky 38-28. 3-Point Goals_Canisius 4-16 (Green 2-3, Uijtendaal 1-1, Harried 1-5, Fofana 0-1, Henderson 0-6), N. Kentucky 9-22 (Warrick 4-6, Vinson 3-5, Faulkner 2-7, Evans 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Langdon 0-2). Fouled Out_Fofana. Rebounds_Canisius 26 (Green 10), N. Kentucky 35 (Nelson 14). Assists_Canisius 14 (Henderson 5), N. Kentucky 13 (Langdon, Robinson 4). Total Fouls_Canisius 14, N. Kentucky 14. A_2,235 (9,400).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments