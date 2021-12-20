NASCAR Cup Series Schedule-Winners

Feb. 9 — Busch Clash at DAYTONA (Kyle Busch)
Feb. 11 — x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at DAYTONA (Aric Almirola)
Feb. 11 — x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at DAYTONA (Austin Dillon)
Feb. 14 — DAYTONA 500 (Michael McDowell)
Feb. 21 — O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 At DAYTONA (Christopher Bell)
Feb. 28 — Dixie Vodka 400 (William Byron)
March 7 — Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube (Kyle Larson)
March 14 — Instacart 500 (Martin Truex Jr)
March 21 — Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (Ryan Blaney)
March 29 — Food City Dirt Race (Joey Logano)
April 10 — Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 (Martin Truex Jr)
April 18 — TOYOTA OWNERS 400 (Alex Bowman)
April 25 — GEICO 500 (Brad Keselowski)
May 2 — Buschy McBusch Race 400 (Kyle Busch)
May 9 — Goodyear 400 (Martin Truex Jr)
May 16 — Drydene 400 (Alex Bowman)
May 23 — EchoPark Texas Grand Prix (Chase Elliott)
May 30 — Coca-Cola 600 (Kyle Larson)
June 6 — Toyota / Save Mart 350 (Kyle Larson)
June 13 — x-NASCAR All-Star Open (Aric Almirola)
June 13 — NASCAR All-Star Race (Kyle Larson)
June 20 — Ally 400 (Kyle Larson)
June 26 — Pocono Organics CBD 325 (Alex Bowman)
June 27 — Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 (Kyle Busch)
July 4 — Jockey Made in America 250 Presented by Kwik Trip (Chase Elliott)
July 11 — Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart (Kurt Busch)
July 18 — Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 (Aric Almirola)
Aug. 8 — Go Bowling at The Glen (Kyle Larson)
Aug. 15 — Verizon 200 at the Brickyard (AJ Allmendinger)
Aug. 22 — FireKeepers Casino 400 (Ryan Blaney)
Aug. 28 — Coke Zero Sugar 400 (Ryan Blaney)
Sept. 5 — Cook Out Southern 500 (Denny Hamlin)
Sept. 11 — Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders (Martin Truex Jr)
Sept. 18 — Bass Pro Shops Night Race (Kyle Larson)
Sept. 26 — South Point 400 (Denny Hamlin)
Oct. 4 — YellaWood 500 (Bubba Wallace)
Oct. 10 — Bank of America ROVAL 400 (Kyle Larson)
Oct. 17 — Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 (Kyle Larson)
Oct. 24 — Hollywood Casino 400 (Kyle Larson)
Oct. 31 — Xfinity 500 (Alex Bowman)
Nov. 7 — NASCAR Cup Series Championship (Kyle Larson)
x-non-points race
