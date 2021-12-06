On Air: The Search for Accountability
Sports News

NASCAR Xfinity Points Leaders

The Associated Press
December 6, 2021 2:00 pm
< a min read
      

Through Dec. 5

1. Daniel Hemric, 4040 (1).

2. Austin Cindric, 4035 (5).

3. Noah Gragson, 4025 (3).

4. AJ Allmendinger, 4023 (5).

5. Justin Allgaier, 2300 (2).

6. Justin Haley, 2244 (1).

7. Brandon Jones, 2239 (0).

8. Harrison Burton, 2194 (0).

9. Myatt Snider, 2172 (1).

10. Jeb Burton, 2162 (1).

11. Riley Herbst, 2157 (0).

12. Jeremy Clements, 2126 (0).

13. Ty Gibbs, 663 (4).

14. Ryan Sieg, 643 (0).

15. Michael Annett, 638 (0).

16. Brandon Brown, 620 (1).

17. Josh Berry, 540 (2).

18. Josh Williams, 531 (0).

19. Alex Labbe, 502 (0).

20. Tommy Joe Martins, 497 (0).

21. Brett Moffitt, 495 (0).

22. Landon Cassill, 465 (0).

23. Jade Buford, 435 (0).

24. Kyle Weatherman, 341 (0).

25. Sam Mayer, 338 (0).

26. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 325 (0).

27. Ryan Vargas, 301 (0).

28. Joe Graf Jr, 286 (0).

29. Matt Mills, 271 (0).

30. JJ Yeley, 267 (0).

31. David Starr, 265 (0).

32. Colby Howard, 225 (0).

33. Jesse Little, 215 (0).

34. Gray Gaulding, 140 (0).

35. Andy Lally, 127 (0).

36. Preston Pardus, 127 (0).

37. Santino Ferrucci, 122 (0).

38. Stefan Parsons, 119 (0).

39. Mason Massey, 116 (0).

40. Blaine Perkins, 113 (0).

41. Brandon Gdovic, 101 (0).

42. Cody Ware, 92 (0).

43. Colin Garrett, 83 (0).

44. Ryan Ellis, 67 (0).

45. Sage Karam, 62 (0).

46. Garrett Smithley, 62 (0).

47. Jason White, 59 (0).

48. Chad Finchum, 57 (0).

49. Dexter Bean, 52 (0).

50. Matt Jaskol, 51 (0).

51. Stephen Leicht, 45 (0).

52. Miguel Paludo, 44 (0).

53. Natalie Decker, 42 (0).

54. Caesar Bacarella, 37 (0).

55. Carson Ware, 36 (0).

56. Dylan Lupton, 33 (0).

57. Joey Gase, 32 (0).

58. Spencer Pumpelly, 32 (0).

59. Ronnie Bassett Jr, 25 (0).

60. Patrick Emerling, 25 (0).

61. Dale Earnhardt Jr, 23 (0).

62. Loris Hezemans, 23 (0).

63. George Gorham Jr, 21 (0).

64. Tanner Berryhill, 18 (0).

65. Kyle Sieg, 13 (0).

66. Cj McLaughlin, 13 (0).

67. Robby Lyons, 12 (0).

68. Boris Said, 6 (0).

69. Dave Smith, 4 (0).

70. Michael Munley, 2 (0).

71. Josh Bilicki, 1 (0).

72. Mike Harmon, 1 (0).

