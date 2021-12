Through Dec. 27

1. AJ Allmendinger, 5.

1. Kyle Busch, 5.

1. Austin Cindric, 5.

4. Ty Gibbs, 4.

5. Noah Gragson, 3.

6. Justin Allgaier, 2.

6. Josh Berry, 2.

8. Christopher Bell, 1.

8. Brandon Brown, 1.

8. Jeb Burton, 1.

8. Justin Haley, 1.

8. Daniel Hemric, 1.

8. John H. Nemechek, 1.

8. Myatt Snider, 1.

