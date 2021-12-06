Navy puts streak on line vs George Mason

Navy (6-2) vs. George Mason (4-5)

EagleBank Arena, Fairfax, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy looks for its sixth straight win of the season as it takes on George Mason. Navy is looking to extend its current five-game winning streak. George Mason lost 60-50 to Old Dominion on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: George Mason’s Josh Oduro has averaged 16.6 points and 6.7 rebounds while D’Shawn Schwartz has put up 14.4 points and 5.6 rebounds. For the Midshipmen, John Carter Jr. has averaged 14.5 points and 4.5 rebounds while Greg Summers has put up 8.9 points and 5.4 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JOHN: Carter has connected on 37.5 percent of the 48 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 15 over his last three games. He’s also converted 94.1 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Navy is a perfect 5-0 when the team records seven or more steals. The Midshipmen are 1-2 when they steal the ball fewer than seven times.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Midshipmen have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Patriots. George Mason has an assist on 35 of 68 field goals (51.5 percent) across its previous three matchups while Navy has assists on 57 of 90 field goals (63.3 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Navy has held opposing teams to 55.9 points per game this season, the eighth-lowest figure among all Division I teams. The Midshipmen have allowed just 47 points per game over their five-game winning streak.

