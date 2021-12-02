On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
December 2, 2021 10:03 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 8 0 1.000
Maine 7 1 .875 1
Delaware 6 1 .857
Wisconsin 6 1 .857
Texas 6 2 .750 2
South Bay 3 1 .750 3
Iowa 4 2 .667 3
Memphis 4 2 .667 3
Oklahoma City 5 3 .625 3
Capital City 5 3 .625 3
Stockton 5 3 .625 3
Agua Caliente 5 3 .625 3
Grand Rapids 4 3 .571
Motor City 5 4 .556
Cleveland 4 4 .500 4
Raptors 3 3 .500 4
Lakeland 3 3 .500 4
Fort Wayne 3 3 .500 4
G League 3 4 .429
Santa Cruz 3 4 .429
Birmingham 2 4 .333 5
Austin 2 4 .333 5
Long Island 2 5 .286
Ciudad de Mexico 2 6 .250 6
Westchester 2 6 .250 6
Windy City 2 7 .222
Sioux Falls 1 5 .167 6
Greensboro 1 7 .125 7
Salt Lake City 1 7 .125 7
College Park 0 6 .000 7

___

Wednesday’s Games

Agua Caliente 116, Salt Lake City 108

Windy City 102, Wisconsin 101

        Insight by Infor: This exclusive e-book highlights how the military services and defense agencies are rethinking their approach to managing their supply chains and how data is driving those decisions.

Thursday’s Games

College Park at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

College Park at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Greensboro at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at G League, 10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

South Bay at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Capital City at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Long Island at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lakeland at Memphis, 3 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Oklahoma City at G League, 5 p.m.

Ciudad de Mexico at Birmingham, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

2021 Capitol Christmas Tree with Lights