NBAGL Glance

G League
G League Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|8
|0
|1.000
|—
|Maine
|7
|1
|.875
|1
|Delaware
|6
|1
|.857
|1½
|Wisconsin
|6
|1
|.857
|1½
|Texas
|6
|2
|.750
|2
|South Bay
|3
|1
|.750
|3
|Iowa
|4
|2
|.667
|3
|Memphis
|4
|2
|.667
|3
|Oklahoma City
|5
|3
|.625
|3
|Capital City
|5
|3
|.625
|3
|Stockton
|5
|3
|.625
|3
|Agua Caliente
|5
|3
|.625
|3
|Grand Rapids
|4
|3
|.571
|3½
|Motor City
|5
|4
|.556
|3½
|Cleveland
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|Raptors
|3
|3
|.500
|4
|Lakeland
|3
|3
|.500
|4
|Fort Wayne
|3
|3
|.500
|4
|G League
|3
|4
|.429
|4½
|Santa Cruz
|3
|4
|.429
|4½
|Austin
|3
|4
|.429
|4½
|Westchester
|3
|6
|.333
|5½
|Birmingham
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|Long Island
|2
|5
|.286
|5½
|Ciudad de Mexico
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|Windy City
|2
|7
|.222
|6½
|Sioux Falls
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|Salt Lake City
|1
|7
|.125
|7
|Greensboro
|1
|8
|.111
|7½
|College Park
|0
|7
|.000
|7½
___
Thursday’s Games
Westchester 123, College Park 102
Austin 108, Greensboro 105, 2OT
Friday’s Games
College Park at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Lakeland at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Greensboro at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at G League, 10 p.m.
South Bay at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Capital City at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Long Island at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Lakeland at Memphis, 3 p.m.
Oklahoma City at G League, 5 p.m.
Ciudad de Mexico at Birmingham, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Capital City at Raptors, 11 a.m.
Iowa at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
South Bay at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
