Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
December 3, 2021 10:03 am
All Times EST

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 8 0 1.000
Maine 7 1 .875 1
Delaware 6 1 .857
Wisconsin 6 1 .857
Texas 6 2 .750 2
South Bay 3 1 .750 3
Iowa 4 2 .667 3
Memphis 4 2 .667 3
Oklahoma City 5 3 .625 3
Capital City 5 3 .625 3
Stockton 5 3 .625 3
Agua Caliente 5 3 .625 3
Grand Rapids 4 3 .571
Motor City 5 4 .556
Cleveland 4 4 .500 4
Raptors 3 3 .500 4
Lakeland 3 3 .500 4
Fort Wayne 3 3 .500 4
G League 3 4 .429
Santa Cruz 3 4 .429
Austin 3 4 .429
Westchester 3 6 .333
Birmingham 2 4 .333 5
Long Island 2 5 .286
Ciudad de Mexico 2 6 .250 6
Windy City 2 7 .222
Sioux Falls 1 5 .167 6
Salt Lake City 1 7 .125 7
Greensboro 1 8 .111
College Park 0 7 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Westchester 123, College Park 102

Austin 108, Greensboro 105, 2OT

Friday’s Games

College Park at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Greensboro at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at G League, 10 p.m.

South Bay at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Capital City at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Long Island at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lakeland at Memphis, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma City at G League, 5 p.m.

Ciudad de Mexico at Birmingham, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Capital City at Raptors, 11 a.m.

Iowa at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

South Bay at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

