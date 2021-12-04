On Air: Safe Money Radio
NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
December 4, 2021 10:03 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 8 0 1.000
Wisconsin 7 1 .875 1
Maine 7 1 .875 1
Delaware 6 1 .857
South Bay 4 1 .800
Texas 6 2 .750 2
Oklahoma City 6 3 .667
Iowa 4 2 .667 3
Capital City 5 3 .625 3
Stockton 5 3 .625 3
Agua Caliente 5 3 .625 3
Memphis 4 3 .571
Lakeland 4 3 .571
Fort Wayne 4 3 .571
Motor City 5 4 .556
Grand Rapids 4 4 .500 4
Cleveland 4 4 .500 4
Raptors 3 3 .500 4
Westchester 4 6 .400 5
G League 3 5 .375 5
Santa Cruz 3 5 .375 5
Austin 3 5 .375 5
Birmingham 2 4 .333 5
Long Island 2 5 .286
Ciudad de Mexico 2 6 .250 6
Windy City 2 7 .222
Greensboro 2 8 .200 7
Sioux Falls 1 6 .143
Salt Lake City 1 7 .125 7
College Park 0 8 .000 8

___

Friday’s Games

Westchester 121, College Park 117

Wisconsin 131, Grand Rapids 127

Lakeland 118, Memphis 97

Fort Wayne 125, Sioux Falls 112

Greensboro 105, Austin 96

South Bay 131, Santa Cruz 110

Oklahoma City 115, G League 100

Saturday’s Games

Capital City at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Long Island at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lakeland at Memphis, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma City at G League, 5 p.m.

Ciudad de Mexico at Birmingham, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Capital City at Raptors, 11 a.m.

Iowa at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

South Bay at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Motor City, 11 a.m.

Iowa at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Ciudad de Mexico at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m.

