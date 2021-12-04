NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
G League
G League Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|8
|0
|1.000
|—
|Wisconsin
|7
|1
|.875
|1
|Maine
|7
|1
|.875
|1
|Delaware
|6
|1
|.857
|1½
|South Bay
|4
|1
|.800
|2½
|Texas
|6
|2
|.750
|2
|Oklahoma City
|6
|3
|.667
|2½
|Iowa
|4
|2
|.667
|3
|Capital City
|5
|3
|.625
|3
|Stockton
|5
|3
|.625
|3
|Agua Caliente
|5
|3
|.625
|3
|Memphis
|4
|3
|.571
|3½
|Lakeland
|4
|3
|.571
|3½
|Fort Wayne
|4
|3
|.571
|3½
|Motor City
|5
|4
|.556
|3½
|Grand Rapids
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|Cleveland
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|Raptors
|3
|3
|.500
|4
|Westchester
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|G League
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|Santa Cruz
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|Austin
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|Birmingham
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|Long Island
|2
|5
|.286
|5½
|Ciudad de Mexico
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|Windy City
|2
|7
|.222
|6½
|Greensboro
|2
|8
|.200
|7
|Sioux Falls
|1
|6
|.143
|6½
|Salt Lake City
|1
|7
|.125
|7
|College Park
|0
|8
|.000
|8
___
Friday’s Games
Westchester 121, College Park 117
Wisconsin 131, Grand Rapids 127
Lakeland 118, Memphis 97
Fort Wayne 125, Sioux Falls 112
Greensboro 105, Austin 96
South Bay 131, Santa Cruz 110
Oklahoma City 115, G League 100
Saturday’s Games
Capital City at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Long Island at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Lakeland at Memphis, 3 p.m.
Oklahoma City at G League, 5 p.m.
Ciudad de Mexico at Birmingham, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Capital City at Raptors, 11 a.m.
Iowa at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
South Bay at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Sioux Falls at Motor City, 11 a.m.
Iowa at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Ciudad de Mexico at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m.
