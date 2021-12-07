On Air: Federal Insights
NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
December 7, 2021 10:03 am
All Times EST

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 8 0 1.000
Delaware 7 1 .875 1
Maine 7 1 .875 1
South Bay 6 1 .857
Wisconsin 7 2 .778
Texas 6 2 .750 2
Stockton 5 3 .625 3
Agua Caliente 5 3 .625 3
Lakeland 5 3 .625 3
Fort Wayne 5 3 .625 3
Oklahoma City 6 4 .600 3
Capital City 6 4 .600 3
Iowa 4 3 .571
Motor City 5 4 .556
Grand Rapids 5 4 .556
Cleveland 5 4 .556
Raptors 4 4 .500 4
Memphis 4 4 .500 4
G League 4 5 .444
Westchester 4 6 .400 5
Austin 3 5 .375 5
Santa Cruz 3 6 .333
Ciudad de Mexico 3 6 .333
Birmingham 2 5 .286
Long Island 2 6 .250 6
Windy City 2 7 .222
Greensboro 2 8 .200 7
Sioux Falls 1 7 .125 7
Salt Lake City 1 8 .111
College Park 0 8 .000 8

___

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 107, Iowa 104

South Bay 121, Salt Lake City 114

Raptors 120, Capital City 113

Tuesday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Motor City, 11 a.m.

Iowa at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Ciudad de Mexico at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Motor City, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Delaware at Capital City, 1 p.m.

College Park at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Maine at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Austin at Texas, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Greensboro at Ciudad de Mexico, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Stockton, 10 p.m.

