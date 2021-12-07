NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
G League
G League Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|8
|0
|1.000
|—
|Delaware
|7
|1
|.875
|1
|Maine
|7
|1
|.875
|1
|South Bay
|6
|1
|.857
|1½
|Wisconsin
|7
|2
|.778
|1½
|Texas
|6
|2
|.750
|2
|Stockton
|5
|3
|.625
|3
|Agua Caliente
|5
|3
|.625
|3
|Lakeland
|5
|3
|.625
|3
|Fort Wayne
|5
|3
|.625
|3
|Oklahoma City
|6
|4
|.600
|3
|Capital City
|6
|4
|.600
|3
|Iowa
|4
|3
|.571
|3½
|Motor City
|5
|4
|.556
|3½
|Grand Rapids
|5
|4
|.556
|3½
|Cleveland
|5
|4
|.556
|3½
|Raptors
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|Memphis
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|G League
|4
|5
|.444
|4½
|Westchester
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|Austin
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|Santa Cruz
|3
|6
|.333
|5½
|Ciudad de Mexico
|3
|6
|.333
|5½
|Birmingham
|2
|5
|.286
|5½
|Long Island
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|Windy City
|2
|7
|.222
|6½
|Greensboro
|2
|8
|.200
|7
|Sioux Falls
|1
|7
|.125
|7
|Salt Lake City
|1
|8
|.111
|7½
|College Park
|0
|8
|.000
|8
___
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 107, Iowa 104
South Bay 121, Salt Lake City 114
Raptors 120, Capital City 113
Tuesday’s Games
Sioux Falls at Motor City, 11 a.m.
Iowa at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Ciudad de Mexico at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Sioux Falls at Motor City, 7 p.m.
South Bay at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Delaware at Capital City, 1 p.m.
College Park at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Maine at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Austin at Texas, 8 p.m.
Lakeland at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Greensboro at Ciudad de Mexico, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
South Bay at Stockton, 10 p.m.
