NBAGL Glance

G League
G League Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Delaware
|8
|1
|.889
|—
|Maine
|8
|1
|.889
|—
|South Bay
|7
|1
|.875
|½
|Rio Grande Valley
|8
|2
|.800
|½
|Wisconsin
|7
|2
|.778
|1
|Texas
|6
|3
|.667
|2
|Motor City
|7
|4
|.636
|2
|Stockton
|5
|3
|.625
|2½
|Fort Wayne
|5
|3
|.625
|2½
|Oklahoma City
|6
|4
|.600
|2½
|Memphis
|6
|4
|.600
|2½
|Agua Caliente
|6
|4
|.600
|2½
|Cleveland
|6
|4
|.600
|2½
|Grand Rapids
|5
|4
|.556
|3
|Lakeland
|5
|4
|.556
|3
|Capital City
|6
|5
|.545
|3
|Iowa
|4
|4
|.500
|3½
|G League
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|Birmingham
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|Raptors
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|Austin
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|Westchester
|4
|6
|.400
|4½
|Santa Cruz
|4
|7
|.364
|5
|Ciudad de Mexico
|3
|7
|.300
|5½
|Long Island
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|Windy City
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|Greensboro
|2
|8
|.200
|6½
|College Park
|1
|8
|.111
|7
|Sioux Falls
|1
|9
|.100
|7½
|Salt Lake City
|1
|9
|.100
|7½
___
Thursday’s Games
Delaware 114, Capital City 105
College Park 117, Long Island 98
Maine 129, Raptors 103
Austin 125, Texas 98
Birmingham 115, Lakeland 84
Memphis 121, Rio Grande Valley 117
Agua Caliente 115, Santa Cruz 91
Friday’s Games
Greensboro at Ciudad de Mexico, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
South Bay at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Maine at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Delaware at Capital City, 3 p.m.
College Park at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Ciudad de Mexico, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Austin at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
South Bay at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.
Westchester at Delaware, 3 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Windy City, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Memphis at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Wisconsin at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at G League, 10 p.m.
