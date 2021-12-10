On Air: Agency in Focus
NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
December 10, 2021 10:03 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
Delaware 8 1 .889
Maine 8 1 .889
South Bay 7 1 .875 ½
Rio Grande Valley 8 2 .800 ½
Wisconsin 7 2 .778 1
Texas 6 3 .667 2
Motor City 7 4 .636 2
Stockton 5 3 .625
Fort Wayne 5 3 .625
Oklahoma City 6 4 .600
Memphis 6 4 .600
Agua Caliente 6 4 .600
Cleveland 6 4 .600
Grand Rapids 5 4 .556 3
Lakeland 5 4 .556 3
Capital City 6 5 .545 3
Iowa 4 4 .500
G League 4 5 .444 4
Birmingham 4 5 .444 4
Raptors 4 5 .444 4
Austin 4 5 .444 4
Westchester 4 6 .400
Santa Cruz 4 7 .364 5
Ciudad de Mexico 3 7 .300
Long Island 2 7 .222 6
Windy City 2 7 .222 6
Greensboro 2 8 .200
College Park 1 8 .111 7
Sioux Falls 1 9 .100
Salt Lake City 1 9 .100

___

Thursday’s Games

Delaware 114, Capital City 105

College Park 117, Long Island 98

Maine 129, Raptors 103

Austin 125, Texas 98

Birmingham 115, Lakeland 84

Memphis 121, Rio Grande Valley 117

Agua Caliente 115, Santa Cruz 91

Friday’s Games

Greensboro at Ciudad de Mexico, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Delaware at Capital City, 3 p.m.

College Park at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Ciudad de Mexico, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Austin at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

South Bay at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

Westchester at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Windy City, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Memphis at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at G League, 10 p.m.

