Sports News

NBAGL Glance

December 15, 2021 10:03 am
All Times EST

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
Delaware 10 1 .909
Maine 9 1 .900 ½
South Bay 9 2 .818 1
Wisconsin 8 3 .727 2
Rio Grande Valley 8 3 .727 2
Motor City 7 4 .636 3
Texas 7 4 .636 3
Fort Wayne 7 4 .636 3
Oklahoma City 6 4 .600
Stockton 6 4 .600
Birmingham 7 5 .583
Iowa 6 5 .545 4
Austin 6 5 .545 4
Agua Caliente 6 5 .545 4
Cleveland 6 5 .545 4
Capital City 6 6 .500
Memphis 6 6 .500
Grand Rapids 5 5 .500
Lakeland 5 6 .455 5
G League 4 6 .400
Santa Cruz 4 7 .364 6
Raptors 4 7 .364 6
Westchester 4 7 .364 6
Ciudad de Mexico 4 8 .333
Long Island 3 7 .300
Greensboro 3 9 .250
Windy City 2 7 .222 7
College Park 2 9 .182 8
Salt Lake City 2 9 .182 8
Sioux Falls 1 9 .100

___

Tuesday’s Games

College Park 118, Raptors 108

Fort Wayne 139, Grand Rapids 122

Austin 109, Lakeland 96

Birmingham 113, Memphis 109

South Bay 124, Agua Caliente 121, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Stockton at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at G League, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Austin at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Maine, 7 p.m.

Raptors at College Park, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Long Island at Maine, 7 p.m.

Motor City at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

G League at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled.

