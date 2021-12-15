NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
G League
G League Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Delaware
|10
|1
|.909
|—
|Maine
|9
|1
|.900
|½
|South Bay
|9
|2
|.818
|1
|Wisconsin
|8
|3
|.727
|2
|Rio Grande Valley
|8
|3
|.727
|2
|Motor City
|7
|4
|.636
|3
|Texas
|7
|4
|.636
|3
|Fort Wayne
|7
|4
|.636
|3
|Oklahoma City
|6
|4
|.600
|3½
|Stockton
|6
|4
|.600
|3½
|Birmingham
|7
|5
|.583
|3½
|Iowa
|6
|5
|.545
|4
|Austin
|6
|5
|.545
|4
|Agua Caliente
|6
|5
|.545
|4
|Cleveland
|6
|5
|.545
|4
|Capital City
|6
|6
|.500
|4½
|Memphis
|6
|6
|.500
|4½
|Grand Rapids
|5
|5
|.500
|4½
|Lakeland
|5
|6
|.455
|5
|G League
|4
|6
|.400
|5½
|Santa Cruz
|4
|7
|.364
|6
|Raptors
|4
|7
|.364
|6
|Westchester
|4
|7
|.364
|6
|Ciudad de Mexico
|4
|8
|.333
|6½
|Long Island
|3
|7
|.300
|6½
|Greensboro
|3
|9
|.250
|7½
|Windy City
|2
|7
|.222
|7
|College Park
|2
|9
|.182
|8
|Salt Lake City
|2
|9
|.182
|8
|Sioux Falls
|1
|9
|.100
|8½
___
Tuesday’s Games
College Park 118, Raptors 108
Fort Wayne 139, Grand Rapids 122
Austin 109, Lakeland 96
Birmingham 113, Memphis 109
South Bay 124, Agua Caliente 121, OT
Wednesday’s Games
Stockton at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at G League, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Austin at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Maine, 7 p.m.
Raptors at College Park, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Long Island at Maine, 7 p.m.
Motor City at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
G League at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments