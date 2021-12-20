On Air: Business of Government Hour
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
December 20, 2021 10:03 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
Delaware 12 1 .923
Maine 10 3 .769 2
South Bay 10 3 .769 2
Oklahoma City 9 4 .692 3
Motor City 9 4 .692 3
Wisconsin 9 4 .692 3
Rio Grande Valley 9 4 .692 3
Birmingham 8 5 .615 4
Fort Wayne 8 5 .615 4
Texas 7 5 .583
Austin 7 5 .583
Agua Caliente 7 5 .583
G League 7 6 .538 5
Iowa 6 6 .500
Stockton 6 6 .500
Cleveland 6 6 .500
Capital City 6 7 .462 6
Memphis 6 7 .462 6
Grand Rapids 5 7 .417
Lakeland 5 7 .417
Long Island 4 8 .333
Santa Cruz 4 8 .333
Ciudad de Mexico 4 8 .333
Raptors 4 8 .333
Westchester 4 8 .333
College Park 4 9 .308 8
Greensboro 3 9 .250
Windy City 2 7 .222 8
Salt Lake City 2 10 .167
Sioux Falls 1 9 .100

___

Sunday’s Games

South Bay 119, Wisconsin 112

Delaware 126, Fort Wayne 101

Birmingham 126, Capital City 115

Oklahoma City 119, Rio Grande Valley 113, OT

G League 123, Grand Rapids 106

Motor City 116, Maine 103

Monday’s Games

College Park 134, Memphis 130, OT

Texas vs Westchester, 2 p.m., Las Vegas

Santa Cruz vs Long Island, 3 p.m., Las Vegas

Capital City vs Iowa, 5 p.m., Las Vegas

Birmingham vs Grand Rapids, 6 p.m., Las Vegas

Ciudad de Mexico vs Agua Caliente, 8 p.m., Las Vegas

G League vs Austin, 9 p.m., Las Vegas

Greensboro vs Memphis, 11:30 p.m., Las Vegas

Tuesday’s Games

Oklahoma City vs Motor City, 2 p.m., Las Vegas

Maine vs Rio Grande Valley, 3 p.m., Las Vegas

Delaware vs South Bay, 5 p.m., Las Vegas

Wisconsin vs Fort Wayne, 6 p.m., Las Vegas

Lakeland vs Santa Cruz, 9 p.m., Las Vegas

Cleveland vs Salt Lake City, 9:30 p.m., Las Vegas

Wednesday’s Games

Sioux Falls vs Stockton, 12 a.m., Las Vegas

Ciudad de Mexico vs Westchester, 12:30 a.m., Las Vegas

College Park vs Texas, 2 p.m., Atlanta

Raptors vs Texas, 2 p.m., Las Vegas

Iowa vs Greensboro, 3 p.m., Las Vegas

Long Island vs Agua Caliente, 6 p.m., Las Vegas

Salt Lake City vs Lakeland, 8 p.m., Las Vegas

Stockton vs Cleveland, 9 p.m., Las Vegas

Austin vs Sioux Falls, 11 p.m., Las Vegas

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

