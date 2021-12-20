NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
G League
G League Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Delaware
|12
|1
|.923
|—
|Maine
|10
|3
|.769
|2
|South Bay
|10
|3
|.769
|2
|Oklahoma City
|9
|4
|.692
|3
|Motor City
|9
|4
|.692
|3
|Wisconsin
|9
|4
|.692
|3
|Rio Grande Valley
|9
|4
|.692
|3
|Birmingham
|8
|5
|.615
|4
|Fort Wayne
|8
|5
|.615
|4
|Texas
|7
|5
|.583
|4½
|Austin
|7
|5
|.583
|4½
|Agua Caliente
|7
|5
|.583
|4½
|G League
|7
|6
|.538
|5
|Iowa
|6
|6
|.500
|5½
|Stockton
|6
|6
|.500
|5½
|Cleveland
|6
|6
|.500
|5½
|Capital City
|6
|7
|.462
|6
|Memphis
|6
|7
|.462
|6
|Grand Rapids
|5
|7
|.417
|6½
|Lakeland
|5
|7
|.417
|6½
|Long Island
|4
|8
|.333
|7½
|Santa Cruz
|4
|8
|.333
|7½
|Ciudad de Mexico
|4
|8
|.333
|7½
|Raptors
|4
|8
|.333
|7½
|Westchester
|4
|8
|.333
|7½
|College Park
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|Greensboro
|3
|9
|.250
|8½
|Windy City
|2
|7
|.222
|8
|Salt Lake City
|2
|10
|.167
|9½
|Sioux Falls
|1
|9
|.100
|9½
___
Sunday’s Games
South Bay 119, Wisconsin 112
Delaware 126, Fort Wayne 101
Birmingham 126, Capital City 115
Oklahoma City 119, Rio Grande Valley 113, OT
G League 123, Grand Rapids 106
Motor City 116, Maine 103
Monday’s Games
College Park 134, Memphis 130, OT
Texas vs Westchester, 2 p.m., Las Vegas
Santa Cruz vs Long Island, 3 p.m., Las Vegas
Capital City vs Iowa, 5 p.m., Las Vegas
Birmingham vs Grand Rapids, 6 p.m., Las Vegas
Ciudad de Mexico vs Agua Caliente, 8 p.m., Las Vegas
G League vs Austin, 9 p.m., Las Vegas
Greensboro vs Memphis, 11:30 p.m., Las Vegas
Tuesday’s Games
Oklahoma City vs Motor City, 2 p.m., Las Vegas
Maine vs Rio Grande Valley, 3 p.m., Las Vegas
Delaware vs South Bay, 5 p.m., Las Vegas
Wisconsin vs Fort Wayne, 6 p.m., Las Vegas
Lakeland vs Santa Cruz, 9 p.m., Las Vegas
Cleveland vs Salt Lake City, 9:30 p.m., Las Vegas
Wednesday’s Games
Sioux Falls vs Stockton, 12 a.m., Las Vegas
Ciudad de Mexico vs Westchester, 12:30 a.m., Las Vegas
College Park vs Texas, 2 p.m., Atlanta
Raptors vs Texas, 2 p.m., Las Vegas
Iowa vs Greensboro, 3 p.m., Las Vegas
Long Island vs Agua Caliente, 6 p.m., Las Vegas
Salt Lake City vs Lakeland, 8 p.m., Las Vegas
Stockton vs Cleveland, 9 p.m., Las Vegas
Austin vs Sioux Falls, 11 p.m., Las Vegas
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled.
