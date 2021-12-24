NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
G League
G League Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Delaware
|14
|1
|.933
|—
|Maine
|10
|4
|.714
|3½
|Rio Grande Valley
|10
|4
|.714
|3½
|South Bay
|10
|4
|.714
|3½
|Oklahoma City
|10
|5
|.667
|4
|Motor City
|9
|5
|.643
|4½
|Birmingham
|9
|5
|.643
|4½
|Wisconsin
|9
|5
|.643
|4½
|Austin
|9
|5
|.643
|4½
|Agua Caliente
|9
|5
|.643
|4½
|Fort Wayne
|9
|5
|.643
|4½
|Texas
|8
|6
|.571
|5½
|G League
|7
|7
|.500
|6½
|Capital City
|7
|7
|.500
|6½
|Iowa
|7
|7
|.500
|6½
|Stockton
|7
|7
|.500
|6½
|Santa Cruz
|6
|8
|.429
|7½
|Memphis
|6
|8
|.429
|7½
|Cleveland
|6
|8
|.429
|7½
|Grand Rapids
|5
|8
|.385
|8
|College Park
|5
|9
|.357
|8½
|Lakeland
|5
|9
|.357
|8½
|Westchester
|5
|9
|.357
|8½
|Raptors
|4
|8
|.333
|8½
|Long Island
|4
|10
|.286
|9½
|Ciudad de Mexico
|4
|10
|.286
|9½
|Greensboro
|4
|10
|.286
|9½
|Salt Lake City
|4
|10
|.286
|9½
|Windy City
|2
|7
|.222
|9
|Sioux Falls
|2
|10
|.167
|10½
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Friday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Saturday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Monday’s Games
College Park at Fort Wayne, 12 p.m.
Maine at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Long Island at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City at South Bay, 10 p.m.
