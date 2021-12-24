NBAGL Glance

All Times EST

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB Delaware 14 1 .933 — Maine 10 4 .714 3½ Rio Grande Valley 10 4 .714 3½ South Bay 10 4 .714 3½ Oklahoma City 10 5 .667 4 Motor City 9 5 .643 4½ Birmingham 9 5 .643 4½ Wisconsin 9 5 .643 4½ Austin 9 5 .643 4½ Agua Caliente 9 5 .643 4½ Fort Wayne 9 5 .643 4½ Texas 8 6 .571 5½ G League 7 7 .500 6½ Capital City 7 7 .500 6½ Iowa 7 7 .500 6½ Stockton 7 7 .500 6½ Santa Cruz 6 8 .429 7½ Memphis 6 8 .429 7½ Cleveland 6 8 .429 7½ Grand Rapids 5 8 .385 8 College Park 5 9 .357 8½ Lakeland 5 9 .357 8½ Westchester 5 9 .357 8½ Raptors 4 8 .333 8½ Long Island 4 10 .286 9½ Ciudad de Mexico 4 10 .286 9½ Greensboro 4 10 .286 9½ Salt Lake City 4 10 .286 9½ Windy City 2 7 .222 9 Sioux Falls 2 10 .167 10½

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Monday’s Games

College Park at Fort Wayne, 12 p.m.

Maine at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Long Island at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at South Bay, 10 p.m.

