Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
December 24, 2021 10:03 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
Delaware 14 1 .933
Maine 10 4 .714
Rio Grande Valley 10 4 .714
South Bay 10 4 .714
Oklahoma City 10 5 .667 4
Motor City 9 5 .643
Birmingham 9 5 .643
Wisconsin 9 5 .643
Austin 9 5 .643
Agua Caliente 9 5 .643
Fort Wayne 9 5 .643
Texas 8 6 .571
G League 7 7 .500
Capital City 7 7 .500
Iowa 7 7 .500
Stockton 7 7 .500
Santa Cruz 6 8 .429
Memphis 6 8 .429
Cleveland 6 8 .429
Grand Rapids 5 8 .385 8
College Park 5 9 .357
Lakeland 5 9 .357
Westchester 5 9 .357
Raptors 4 8 .333
Long Island 4 10 .286
Ciudad de Mexico 4 10 .286
Greensboro 4 10 .286
Salt Lake City 4 10 .286
Windy City 2 7 .222 9
Sioux Falls 2 10 .167 10½

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Monday’s Games

College Park at Fort Wayne, 12 p.m.

Maine at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Long Island at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Sports News

