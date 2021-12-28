NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
G League
G League Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Oklahoma City
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|G League
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Sioux Falls
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Capital City
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Motor City
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Ciudad de Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Windy City
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Grand Rapids
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Lakeland
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Santa Cruz
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Salt Lake City
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Raptors
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Agua Caliente
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|South Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Long Island
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Birmingham
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Westchester
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|—
___
Monday’s Games
College Park at Fort Wayne, ppd
Maine at Cleveland, ppd
Long Island at Wisconsin, ppd
Agua Caliente at Salt Lake City, ppd
Oklahoma City at South Bay, ppd
Tuesday’s Games
Capital City at Delaware, ppd
Grand Rapids at Raptors, ppd
Westchester at Lakeland, ppd
Stockton at Iowa, ppd
Texas at Austin, ppd
Birmingham at South Bay, ppd
Wednesday’s Games
Maine at Cleveland, ppd
Delaware at Motor City, ppd
Windy City at Greensboro, ppd
Agua Caliente at Salt Lake City, ppd
Sioux Falls at Santa Cruz, ppd
Thursday’s Games
Wisconsin at Fort Wayne, ppd
Capital City at Long Island, ppd
Grand Rapids at Raptors, ppd
Westchester at Lakeland, ppd
Stockton at Iowa, ppd
Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, ppd
Texas at Austin, ppd
Birmingham at South Bay, ppd
Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, ppd
Friday’s Games
Agua Caliente at Oklahoma City, ppd
Windy City at Greensboro, ppd
Long Island at Maine, ppd
Wisconsin at Motor City, ppd
Cleveland at College Park, ppd
