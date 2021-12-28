On Air: Off The Shelf
NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
December 28, 2021 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
Stockton 0 0 .000
Texas 0 0 .000
Cleveland 0 0 .000
Oklahoma City 0 0 .000
G League 0 0 .000
Sioux Falls 0 0 .000
Capital City 0 0 .000
Iowa 0 0 .000
Motor City 0 0 .000
Ciudad de Mexico 0 0 .000
Fort Wayne 0 0 .000
Delaware 0 0 .000
Windy City 0 0 .000
Grand Rapids 0 0 .000
Lakeland 0 0 .000
Maine 0 0 .000
Santa Cruz 0 0 .000
Salt Lake City 0 0 .000
Raptors 0 0 .000
Agua Caliente 0 0 .000
South Bay 0 0 .000
Rio Grande Valley 0 0 .000
Long Island 0 0 .000
Greensboro 0 0 .000
Birmingham 0 0 .000
Westchester 0 0 .000
Wisconsin 0 0 .000
Austin 0 0 .000
Memphis 0 0 .000

___

Monday’s Games

College Park at Fort Wayne, ppd

Maine at Cleveland, ppd

Long Island at Wisconsin, ppd

Agua Caliente at Salt Lake City, ppd

Oklahoma City at South Bay, ppd

Tuesday’s Games

Capital City at Delaware, ppd

Grand Rapids at Raptors, ppd

Westchester at Lakeland, ppd

Stockton at Iowa, ppd

Texas at Austin, ppd

Birmingham at South Bay, ppd

Wednesday’s Games

Maine at Cleveland, ppd

Delaware at Motor City, ppd

Windy City at Greensboro, ppd

Agua Caliente at Salt Lake City, ppd

Sioux Falls at Santa Cruz, ppd

Thursday’s Games

Wisconsin at Fort Wayne, ppd

Capital City at Long Island, ppd

Grand Rapids at Raptors, ppd

Westchester at Lakeland, ppd

Stockton at Iowa, ppd

Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, ppd

Texas at Austin, ppd

Birmingham at South Bay, ppd

Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, ppd

Friday’s Games

Agua Caliente at Oklahoma City, ppd

Windy City at Greensboro, ppd

Long Island at Maine, ppd

Wisconsin at Motor City, ppd

Cleveland at College Park, ppd

