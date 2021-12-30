NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
G League
G League Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Oklahoma City
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|G League
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Sioux Falls
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Capital City
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Motor City
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Ciudad de Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Windy City
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Grand Rapids
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Lakeland
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Santa Cruz
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Salt Lake City
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Raptors
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Agua Caliente
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|South Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Long Island
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Birmingham
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Westchester
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|—
___
Wednesday’s Games
Maine at Cleveland, ppd
Delaware at Motor City, ppd
Windy City at Greensboro, ppd
Agua Caliente at Salt Lake City, ppd
Sioux Falls at Santa Cruz, ppd
Thursday’s Games
Wisconsin at Fort Wayne, ppd
Capital City at Long Island, ppd
Grand Rapids at Raptors, ppd
Westchester at Lakeland, ppd
Stockton at Iowa, ppd
Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, ppd
Texas at Austin, ppd
Birmingham at South Bay, ppd
Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, ppd
Friday’s Games
Agua Caliente at Oklahoma City, ppd
Windy City at Greensboro, ppd
Long Island at Maine, ppd
Wisconsin at Motor City, ppd
Cleveland at College Park, ppd
Saturday’s Games
Grand Rapids at Fort Wayne, ppd
Birmingham at Salt Lake City, ppd
Rio Grande Valley at Iowa, ppd
Santa Cruz at Sioux Falls, ppd
Sunday’s Games
South Bay at Oklahoma City, ppd
Capital City at Maine, ppd
Cleveland at College Park, ppd
Westchester at Long Island, ppd
Agua Caliente at Memphis, ppd
Lakeland at Delaware, ppd
Raptors at Motor City, ppd
Greensboro at Fort Wayne, ppd
Stockton at Austin, ppd
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments