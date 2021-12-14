NC A&T 69, ETSU 67

NC A&T (4-8)

Filmore 1-4 0-0 2, Watson 6-12 5-6 19, Horton 2-6 2-4 6, Langley 4-6 2-3 10, Maye 8-11 5-6 21, Beatty 3-9 0-0 7, Smith 0-3 2-4 2, Robinson 1-1 0-0 2, Duke 0-0 0-0 0, Matthews 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 16-23 69.

ETSU (7-4)

T.Brewer 6-14 0-0 13, Weber 4-6 0-0 8, L.Brewer 6-9 0-0 14, King 5-7 1-2 15, Sloan 1-6 0-0 3, Yasser 4-9 0-0 9, Seymour 1-2 0-0 2, Charles 1-2 1-1 3, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 2-3 67.

Halftime_ETSU 37-31. 3-Point Goals_NC A&T 3-13 (Watson 2-3, Beatty 1-6, Matthews 0-1, Horton 0-3), ETSU 9-21 (King 4-6, L.Brewer 2-3, T.Brewer 1-3, Sloan 1-4, Yasser 1-4, Weber 0-1). Rebounds_NC A&T 28 (Watson 10), ETSU 29 (T.Brewer 6). Assists_NC A&T 12 (Langley 6), ETSU 19 (Sloan 9). Total Fouls_NC A&T 10, ETSU 16. A_2,789 (6,149).

