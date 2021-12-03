On Air: This Just In
NC A&T 97, Carver 55

The Associated Press
December 3, 2021 7:48 pm
CARVER (0-9)

Ferrell 5-12 2-2 14, B.Scott 2-7 2-3 6, Auguste 1-5 0-0 2, D.Scott 5-12 5-6 18, Sims 1-4 0-1 2, Coley 0-3 2-2 2, Jacobs-Hollomon 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 2-6 0-0 4, Knight 1-5 2-3 5. Totals 18-57 13-17 55.

NC A&T (3-6)

Filmore 5-5 1-1 11, Watson 2-5 0-0 4, Beatty 5-8 0-0 13, Horton 3-9 2-3 9, Langley 1-2 1-2 3, Duke 3-8 3-4 9, Morrice 5-8 0-0 10, Robinson 4-7 1-3 9, Matthews 4-9 0-0 10, Maye 5-7 0-0 10, Brooks 0-1 0-0 0, Crews 0-0 4-4 4, Hamilton 2-3 1-2 5. Totals 39-72 13-19 97.

Halftime_NC A&T 44-20. 3-Point Goals_Carver 6-27 (D.Scott 3-8, Ferrell 2-6, Knight 1-4, Coley 0-1, Sims 0-1, Williams 0-1, Auguste 0-2, B.Scott 0-4), NC A&T 6-24 (Beatty 3-5, Matthews 2-6, Horton 1-6, Brooks 0-1, Duke 0-1, Hamilton 0-1, Morrice 0-1, Watson 0-1, Robinson 0-2). Fouled Out_Williams, Robinson. Rebounds_Carver 27 (D.Scott 6), NC A&T 43 (Horton, Robinson, Matthews 6). Assists_Carver 4 (D.Scott 2), NC A&T 20 (Horton, Duke 5). Total Fouls_Carver 17, NC A&T 15. A_675 (5,700).

