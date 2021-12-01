NC Central 67, SC-Upstate 65

NC CENTRAL (3-5)
Butler 2-2 2-2 6, Monroe 1-5 0-1 2, Caldwell 2-11 1-2 6, Maultsby 0-2 1-2 1, Miller 3-10 7-12 16, Price 5-12 0-0 10, Boone 6-9 8-12 20, Fennell 1-2 0-0 2, Wright 0-4 4-4 4, Keita 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-57 23-35 67.
SC-UPSTATE (2-5)
Breazeale 0-1 2-2 2, Gainey 2-11 3-3 8, Goodloe 4-6 1-3 9, Aldrich 4-6 1-1 11, Mozone 4-12 1-2 12, White 3-10 0-0 8, Alves 0-1 3-4 3, Jernigan 2-6 0-1 4, Smith 2-3 0-0 4, Watson 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 22-57 13-18 65.
Halftime_SC-Upstate 33-30. 3-Point Goals_NC Central 4-24 (Miller 3-6, Caldwell 1-6, Boone 0-1, Fennell 0-1, Maultsby 0-2, Monroe 0-2, Price 0-6), SC-Upstate 8-29 (Mozone 3-8, Aldrich 2-3, White 2-5, Gainey 1-7, Breazeale 0-1, Goodloe 0-2, Jernigan 0-3). Fouled Out_Butler. Rebounds_NC Central 35 (Butler 8), SC-Upstate 33 (Gainey 7). Assists_NC Central 7 (Boone 3), SC-Upstate 14 (Jernigan 4). Total Fouls_NC Central 18, SC-Upstate 27. A_412 (878).
