NC Central 72, Gardner-Webb 71

GARDNER-WEBB (4-7)

Reid 5-6 0-0 10, Soumaoro 0-3 1-3 1, Terry 5-11 1-1 13, D.Williams 5-11 0-0 14, Z.Williams 4-6 0-1 10, Dufeal 2-2 1-2 6, Sears 4-9 6-7 15, Selden 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 26-51 9-14 71.

NC CENTRAL (5-7)

Boone 1-4 4-7 6, King 4-9 2-4 10, Monroe 7-10 3-4 17, Miller 1-5 8-12 10, Wright 3-7 3-4 10, Fennell 1-3 0-0 2, Maultsby 2-2 2-2 7, Caldwell 2-5 0-1 6, Harris 1-2 0-0 2, Price 0-0 0-0 0, Butler 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-48 22-34 72.

Halftime_Gardner-Webb 30-28. 3-Point Goals_Gardner-Webb 10-27 (D.Williams 4-8, Z.Williams 2-3, Terry 2-6, Dufeal 1-1, Sears 1-5, Selden 0-2, Soumaoro 0-2), NC Central 4-9 (Caldwell 2-3, Maultsby 1-1, Wright 1-1, Boone 0-1, Harris 0-1, Miller 0-2). Fouled Out_Reid, King. Rebounds_Gardner-Webb 26 (Reid 7), NC Central 23 (King 9). Assists_Gardner-Webb 13 (Sears 6), NC Central 13 (Boone 4). Total Fouls_Gardner-Webb 26, NC Central 23. A_462 (3,056).

