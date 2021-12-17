Trending:
Sports News

NCAA Division III Football Playoff Glance

The Associated Press
December 17, 2021 10:18 pm
All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, Nov. 20

Saint John’s (Minn.) 41, Lake Forest 14

Linfield 44, Redlands 10

Mary Hardin-Baylor 13, Trinity (Texas) 3

Birmingham 24, Huntington 14

Wis.-Whitwater 69, Greenville 7

DePauw 26, Rose-Hulman 21

Central (Iowa) 61, Bethel (Minn.) 35

Wheaton (Ill.) 63, Aurora 31

Carnegie Mellon at North Central, no contest (Carnegie Mellon has withdrawn)

Wis.-LaCrosse 58, Albion 23

SUNY-Cortland 26, Springfield 21

Rensselaer 20, Endicott 14

Mount Union 52, Washington & Lee 0

Johns Hopkins 45, Salisbury 20

Delaware Valley 62, Anna Maria 10

Muhlenberg 45, Framingham 0

___

Second Round
Saturday, Nov. 27

Linfield 31, Saint John’s (Minn.) 28

Mary Hardin-Baylor 42, Birmingham 7

Wis.-Whitwater 45, DePauw 0

Central (Iowa) 30, Wheaton (Ill.) 28

North Central 34, Wis.-LaCrosse 20

Rensselaer 21, SUNY-Cortland 14

Mount Union 45, Johns Hopkins 33

Muhlenberg 14, Delaware Valley 0

___

Quarterfinals
Saturday, Dec. 4

Mary Hardin-Baylor 49, Linfield 24

Mount Union 35, Muhlenberg 29

North Central 55, Rensselaer 6

Wis.-Whitewater 51, Central (Iowa) 21

___

Semifinals
Saturday, Dec. 11

Mary Hardin-Baylor 24, Wis.-Whitewater 7

North Central 26, Mount Union 13

___

Championship
Friday, Dec. 17
Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium
At Canton, Ohio

Mary Hardin-Baylor 57, North Central 24

