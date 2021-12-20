On Air: Business of Government Hour
NCAA Division III Football Playoff Glance

The Associated Press
December 20, 2021 10:00 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

First Round

Saturday, November 20

Saint John’s (Minn.) 41, Lake Forest 14

Linfield 44, Redlands 10

Mary Hardin-Baylor 13, Trinity (Texas) 3

Birmingham-So. 24, Huntingdon 14

Wis.-Whitewater 69, Greenville 7

DePauw 26, Rose-Hulman 21

Central (Iowa) 61, Bethel (Minn.) 35

Wheaton (Ill.) 63, Aurora 31

North Central (Ill.) vs. Carnegie Mellon, no contest

Wis.-La Crosse 58, Albion 23

SUNY Cortland 26, Springfield 21

Rensselaer 20, Endicott 14

Mount Union 52, Wash. & Lee 0

Johns Hopkins 45, Salisbury 20

Delaware Valley 62, Anna Maria 10

Muhlenberg 45, Framingham St. 0

Second Round

Saturday, November 27

Linfield 31, Saint John’s (Minn.) 28

Mary Hardin-Baylor 42, Birmingham-So. 7

Wis.-Whitewater 45, DePauw 0

Central (Iowa) 30, Wheaton (Ill.) 28

North Central (Ill.) 34, Wis.-La Crosse 20

Rensselaer 21, SUNY Cortland 14

Mount Union 45, Johns Hopkins 33

Muhlenberg 14, Delaware Valley 0

Quarterfinals

Saturday, December 4

Mary Hardin-Baylor 49, Linfield 24

Wis.-Whitewater 51, Central (Iowa) 21

North Central (Ill.) 55, Rensselaer 6

Mount Union 35, Muhlenberg 29, OT

Semifinals

Saturday, December 11

Mary Hardin-Baylor 24, Wis.-Whitewater 7

North Central (Ill.) 26, Mount Union 13

Championship

Friday, December 17

Mary Hardin-Baylor 57, North Central (Ill.) 24

