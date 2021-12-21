NCAA FBS Individual All-Purpose Runners

All-Purpose Runners

G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg L.Nichols, Cent. Michigan 12 1710 300 0 0 0 349 2010 167.50 M.Ibrahim, Minnesota 1 163 0 0 0 0 30 163 163.00 T.Badie, Missouri 12 1604 330 0 5 0 323 1939 161.58 J. Gibbs, Georgia Tech 12 746 465 0 589 0 203 1800 150.00 B.Hall, Iowa St. 12 1472 302 0 0 0 289 1774 147.83 S.Tucker, Syracuse 12 1496 255 0 0 0 267 1751 145.92 K.Walker, Michigan St. 12 1646 89 0 0 0 277 1735 144.58 D.Vaughn, Kansas St. 12 1258 471 0 0 0 261 1729 144.08 B.Robinson, Texas 10 1127 295 0 15 0 222 1437 143.70 J.Sterns, W. Kentucky 14 17 1902 62 0 0 167 1981 141.50 R.Ali, Marshall 13 1401 334 0 97 0 298 1832 140.92 D.Thompkins, Utah St. 14 27 1704 0 230 0 118 1961 140.07 R.White, Arizona St. 11 1006 456 36 25 0 228 1529 139.00 J.Williams, Alabama 13 20 1445 0 337 0 81 1802 138.62 T.Allgeier, BYU 13 1601 199 0 0 0 306 1800 138.46 A.Lamar, Arkansas St. 12 231 110 0 1307 0 137 1648 137.33 M.Logan-Green, New Mexico 4 9 155 85 299 0 27 548 137.00 D.London, Southern Cal 8 2 1084 0 0 0 89 1086 135.75 B.Koback, Toledo 13 1408 334 0 0 0 239 1742 134.00 J.Reed, Michigan St. 12 34 946 213 386 0 87 1579 131.58 J.Addison, Pittsburgh 13 28 1479 185 0 0 110 1692 130.15 T.Ebner, Baylor 13 765 284 127 511 0 210 1687 129.77 Z. Evans, TCU 6 648 130 0 0 0 103 778 129.67 K.Williams, Notre Dame 12 1002 359 151 29 0 262 1541 128.42 S.McCormick, UTSA 13 1479 184 0 0 0 321 1663 127.92 V.Jones, Tennessee 12 15 722 276 506 0 90 1519 126.58 D.Torrey, North Texas 12 1214 122 0 179 0 269 1515 126.25 B.Corum, Michigan 11 939 143 0 304 0 175 1386 126.00 J.Hall, Ball St. 11 255 613 120 387 0 121 1375 125.00 W.Shipley, Clemson 9 678 63 0 380 0 159 1121 124.56 M.Durant, Duke 12 1233 256 0 0 0 283 1489 124.08 T.Henderson, Ohio St. 12 1172 285 0 19 0 191 1476 123.00 J.Tolbert, South Alabama 12 0 1474 0 0 0 82 1474 122.83 D.Achane, Texas A&M 12 910 261 0 301 0 164 1472 122.67 D.Tuggle, Ohio 12 805 156 0 506 0 180 1467 122.25 C.Williams, UNLV 12 1261 202 0 0 0 268 1463 121.92 Z.Knight, NC State 12 753 156 0 550 0 177 1459 121.58 J.Ford, Cincinnati 12 1242 209 0 0 0 219 1451 120.92 S.Byrd, Charlotte 12 583 248 0 616 0 179 1447 120.58 D.Bell, Purdue 11 39 1286 0 0 0 96 1325 120.45 D.Demus, Maryland 5 0 507 0 95 0 33 602 120.40 J.Downs, North Carolina 12 0 1273 149 0 0 114 1443 120.25 H.Waylee, N. Illinois 5 574 22 0 0 0 103 596 119.20 K.Shakir, Boise St. 12 130 1117 115 57 0 109 1419 118.25 C.Turner, Hawaii 13 316 876 46 285 0 166 1523 117.15 R.Doubs, Nevada 11 4 1109 170 0 0 93 1283 116.64 A.Smith, Baylor 13 1429 69 0 13 0 246 1511 116.23 K.Mitchell, East Carolina 12 1132 257 0 5 0 197 1394 116.17 T.Dye, Oregon 13 1118 374 0 0 0 234 1492 114.77 C.Brown, Illinois 10 1005 142 0 0 0 184 1147 114.70 S.Moore, W. Michigan 11 2 1247 0 8 0 93 1257 114.27 R.Cook, Buffalo 12 440 240 35 587 0 149 1363 113.58 C.Austin, Memphis 12 69 1149 139 0 0 81 1357 113.08 T.Chandler, North Carolina 12 1063 215 0 70 0 191 1348 112.33 B.Robinson, Alabama 12 1071 268 0 0 0 254 1339 111.58 W.Robinson, Kentucky 12 111 1164 45 19 0 110 1339 111.58 Z.Charbonnet, UCLA 12 1137 197 0 0 0 228 1334 111.17 C.Rodriguez, Kentucky 12 1272 56 0 0 0 218 1328 110.67 J.Warren, Oklahoma St. 12 1134 191 0 0 0 256 1325 110.42 J.Smith-Njigba, Ohio St. 12 0 1259 63 0 0 87 1322 110.17 S.Tyler, W. Michigan 12 1004 116 0 194 0 188 1321 110.08 J.Cowing, UTEP 13 75 1354 0 0 0 73 1429 109.92 T.Snead, East Carolina 12 -5 860 81 378 0 102 1314 109.50 G.Wilson, Ohio St. 11 76 1058 68 0 0 88 1202 109.27 J.Dotson, Penn St. 12 18 1182 104 0 0 111 1304 108.67 B.Baylor, Oregon St. 13 1337 75 0 0 0 236 1412 108.62 J.Spielman, TCU 4 7 125 0 302 0 20 434 108.50 E.Merriweather, Umass 12 1136 165 0 0 0 240 1301 108.42 H.Haskins, Michigan 13 1288 116 0 0 0 277 1404 108.00 M.Mathison, Akron 11 5 706 18 459 0 79 1188 108.00 T.Goodson, Iowa 13 1151 247 0 5 0 288 1403 107.92 R.Rivers, Fresno St. 11 788 364 22 13 0 206 1187 107.91 J.Sorenson, Miami (Ohio) 12 0 1290 0 0 0 70 1290 107.50 N.Dell, Houston 13 5 1179 0 210 0 94 1394 107.23 R.Bell, Michigan 1 0 76 31 0 0 2 107 107.00 D.McBride, UAB 13 1371 19 0 0 0 208 1390 106.92 L.Brown, West Virginia 12 1065 217 0 0 0 260 1282 106.83 J.Ealy, Mississippi 11 703 214 0 257 0 163 1174 106.73 J.Ford, FAU 11 809 282 0 83 0 159 1174 106.73 K.Ingram, Southern Cal 10 911 156 0 0 0 179 1067 106.70 B.Roberts, Air Force 12 1279 0 0 0 0 280 1279 106.58 B.Watson, Old Dominion 11 1116 55 0 0 0 226 1171 106.45 J. Price, New Mexico St. 12 692 181 0 398 0 182 1277 106.42 W.Wright, West Virginia 12 2 672 -3 602 0 85 1273 106.08 E.Hull, Northwestern 12 1009 255 3 0 0 230 1267 105.58 J.Knighton, Miami 8 561 280 0 0 0 165 841 105.12 H.Beydoun, E. Michigan 13 2 1013 62 284 0 125 1361 104.69 J.Ducker, N. Illinois 12 1184 15 0 57 0 224 1256 104.67 G.Bryant, Southern Cal 10 3 579 50 413 0 72 1045 104.50 T.Rudolph, N. Illinois 14 113 892 6 451 0 79 1462 104.43 B.Allen, Wisconsin 11 1109 37 0 0 0 164 1146 104.18 K.Pimpleton, Cent. Michigan 12 78 929 243 0 0 87 1250 104.17 K.Thompson, Virginia 12 247 990 0 0 0 116 1237 103.08 T.Harris, Washington St. 12 -3 801 109 327 0 104 1234 102.83 C.Smith, Louisiana-Lafayette 14 855 75 0 494 0 193 1424 101.71 J.Mims, Fresno St. 13 710 324 0 285 0 165 1319 101.46 X.Valladay, Wyoming 12 984 233 0 0 0 215 1217 101.42 T.Burks, Arkansas 12 112 1104 0 0 0 82 1216 101.33 D.McDuffie, Buffalo 12 1049 123 0 44 0 222 1216 101.33 D.Wicks, Virginia 12 0 1203 0 0 0 58 1203 100.25 M.Tinsley, W. Kentucky 14 0 1402 0 0 0 87 1402 100.14 I.Spiller, Texas A&M 12 1011 189 0 0 0 205 1200 100.00 J.Richardson, UCF 12 693 197 0 301 0 139 1191 99.25 T.McBride, Colorado St. 12 69 1121 0 0 0 91 1190 99.17 C.Mellusi, Wisconsin 9 815 66 0 0 0 180 881 97.89 C.Rambo, Miami 12 2 1172 0 0 0 80 1174 97.83 S.Jones, Coastal Carolina 11 1040 28 0 0 0 162 1068 97.09 K.Brooks, Oklahoma 12 1111 49 0 0 0 190 1160 96.67 J.Corbin, Florida St. 12 887 144 0 128 0 176 1159 96.58 S.Bracey, Wisconsin 2 0 0 0 193 0 6 193 96.50 T.Robinson, Army 12 603 298 141 112 0 93 1154 96.17 C.Verdell, Oregon 5 406 74 0 0 0 86 480 96.00 J.Heiligh, Coastal Carolina 13 0 1128 77 35 0 82 1240 95.38 J.Lane, Middle Tennessee 12 93 466 295 285 0 85 1139 94.92 R.Blackshear, Virginia Tech 12 714 244 0 173 0 152 1131 94.25 N.Peat, Stanford 12 404 63 0 663 0 117 1130 94.17 M.Knowles, Kansas St. 12 102 399 0 626 0 60 1127 93.92 D.Davis, TCU 12 42 518 92 473 0 71 1125 93.75 C.Jones, Iowa 13 8 323 280 605 0 89 1216 93.54 T.Bigsby, Auburn 12 1003 116 0 0 0 225 1119 93.25 A.Cruickshank, Rutgers 8 30 244 153 316 0 50 743 92.88 T. Chambers, FIU 12 0 1083 19 0 0 46 1102 91.83 K.Thomas, Minnesota 8 680 44 0 0 0 151 724 90.50 A.Perry, Wake Forest 13 5 1166 0 0 0 63 1171 90.08 M.Cooper, Kent St. 13 1080 90 0 0 0 226 1170 90.00 D.Drummond, Mississippi 11 26 919 41 0 0 75 986 89.64 J.Metchie, Alabama 13 8 1142 0 13 0 98 1163 89.46 X.Worthy, Texas 12 9 981 47 33 0 69 1070 89.17 I.Bowser, UCF 7 549 75 0 0 0 133 624 89.14 T.Davis-Price, LSU 12 1004 64 0 0 0 223 1068 89.00 P.Garwo, Boston College 12 1045 19 0 0 0 208 1064 88.67 S.Cobbs, Boise St. 8 5 421 81 200 0 48 707 88.38 B.Covey, Utah 13 89 480 427 152 0 96 1148 88.31 K.Boutte, LSU 6 0 509 0 20 0 39 529 88.17 C.Harris, Miami 6 409 119 0 0 0 82 528 88.00 T.Spears, Tulane 12 863 145 0 36 0 150 1044 87.00 T.Thomas, Utah 12 1041 3 0 0 0 189 1044 87.00 S.Berryhill, Arizona 12 121 760 162 0 0 122 1043 86.92 B.Battie, South Florida 12 324 67 0 650 0 87 1041 86.75 S.Brooks, Tulsa 13 1029 98 0 0 0 227 1127 86.69 J.Marks, Mississippi St. 12 397 464 0 177 0 189 1038 86.50 D.Cephas, Kent St. 13 0 1124 0 0 0 78 1124 86.46 M.Borghi, Washington St. 12 880 156 0 0 0 176 1036 86.33 S.Louis, Liberty 13 446 202 0 468 0 120 1116 85.85 K.Philips, UCLA 11 0 739 203 0 0 70 942 85.64 T.Evans, Tennessee 7 525 74 0 0 0 85 599 85.57 P.Dixon, New Mexico 3 120 0 0 135 0 35 255 85.00 D.Price, FIU 9 682 83 0 0 0 139 765 85.00 J.Nailor, Michigan St. 8 -3 587 0 94 0 37 678 84.75 R.O’Keefe, UCF 12 164 727 0 125 0 94 1016 84.67 I.Abanikanda, Pittsburgh 12 635 197 0 182 0 147 1014 84.50 D.Gray, SMU 10 40 803 0 0 0 52 843 84.30 U.Bentley, SMU 10 610 90 0 138 0 120 838 83.80 J.Jackson, Tulane 12 26 294 132 551 0 61 1003 83.58 J.Roberson, Wake Forest 13 8 1078 0 0 0 73 1086 83.54 J.Johnson, Tulsa 13 -2 1087 0 0 0 85 1085 83.46 M.Williams, Louisiana Tech 12 792 202 0 0 0 216 994 82.83 X.Hutchinson, Iowa St. 12 18 953 0 21 0 85 992 82.67 M.Polk, Mississippi St. 12 0 989 0 0 0 98 989 82.42 S.Lewis, Louisiana Tech 3 -4 0 0 251 0 11 247 82.33 T.Potts, Minnesota 8 552 14 75 17 0 123 658 82.25 J.Byrd, San Diego St. 13 240 79 192 558 0 95 1069 82.23 A.Jennings, Old Dominion 13 3 1066 0 0 0 65 1069 82.23 G.Holani, Boise St. 9 569 169 0 0 0 133 738 82.00 T.Taua, Nevada 12 704 273 0 0 0 177 979 81.58 N.Noel, Appalachian St. 14 1126 16 0 0 0 207 1142 81.57 M.Cunningham, Louisville 12 968 9 0 0 0 162 977 81.42 B.Brewton, Uconn 10 26 31 0 754 0 45 811 81.10 L.Wright, Georgia Southern 12 793 180 0 0 0 168 973 81.08 S.Toure, Nebraska 12 63 898 9 0 0 56 970 80.83 T.Fleet-Davis, Maryland 12 664 305 0 0 0 152 969 80.75 D.Bailey, Colorado St. 11 752 134 0 0 0 213 886 80.55 B.Singleton, FIU 11 0 847 35 0 0 55 882 80.18 B.Thomas, Memphis 9 669 52 0 0 0 124 721 80.11 K.Pace, Clemson 10 590 93 0 118 0 106 801 80.10 K.Allen, UCLA 12 93 254 0 612 0 47 959 79.92 S.Harris, Louisiana Tech 12 7 756 195 0 0 97 958 79.83 C.Jackson, Washington St. 12 3 955 0 0 0 64 958 79.83 F.Gore, Southern Miss. 12 801 155 0 0 0 201 956 79.67 T.Martin, Oklahoma St. 12 13 942 0 0 0 73 955 79.58 J.Virgil, Appalachian St. 13 1 226 7 800 0 46 1034 79.54 R.Jarrett, Maryland 12 2 769 0 183 0 70 954 79.50 P.Nacua, BYU 12 148 805 0 0 0 59 953 79.42 R.Davis, Vanderbilt 3 211 27 0 0 0 49 238 79.33 J.Brown, UAB 13 631 200 0 200 0 157 1030 79.23 C.Steele, Ball St. 12 829 117 0 0 0 186 946 78.83 C.Peoples, Appalachian St. 12 926 19 0 0 0 168 945 78.75 M. Jones, Houston 13 7 109 374 510 23 59 1023 78.69 Z.Franklin, UTSA 12 0 938 0 0 0 77 943 78.58 N. Remigio, California 11 61 238 70 494 0 73 863 78.45 C.Olave, Ohio St. 12 0 936 4 0 0 66 940 78.33 G.Rogers, Memphis 10 32 179 0 570 0 44 781 78.10 Z.White, South Carolina 10 583 196 0 0 0 107 779 77.90 T.Robinson, Virginia Tech 12 47 559 328 0 0 82 934 77.83 C.Tyler, Utah St. 12 884 50 0 0 0 208 934 77.83 T.Pena, Syracuse 8 17 69 131 405 0 38 622 77.75 C.Tillman, Tennessee 12 0 931 0 0 0 57 931 77.58 G.Bell, San Diego St. 13 999 5 0 0 0 226 1006 77.38 R.Awatt, UTEP 13 844 159 0 0 0 170 1003 77.15 S.Carr, Indiana 9 600 93 0 0 0 170 693 77.00

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.