NCAA FBS Individual All-Purpose Runners

All-Purpose Runners
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|L.Nichols, Cent. Michigan
|12
|1710
|300
|0
|0
|0
|349
|2010
|167.50
|M.Ibrahim, Minnesota
|1
|163
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|163
|163.00
|T.Badie, Missouri
|12
|1604
|330
|0
|5
|0
|323
|1939
|161.58
|J. Gibbs, Georgia Tech
|12
|746
|465
|0
|589
|0
|203
|1800
|150.00
|B.Hall, Iowa St.
|12
|1472
|302
|0
|0
|0
|289
|1774
|147.83
|S.Tucker, Syracuse
|12
|1496
|255
|0
|0
|0
|267
|1751
|145.92
|K.Walker, Michigan St.
|12
|1646
|89
|0
|0
|0
|277
|1735
|144.58
|D.Vaughn, Kansas St.
|12
|1258
|471
|0
|0
|0
|261
|1729
|144.08
|B.Robinson, Texas
|10
|1127
|295
|0
|15
|0
|222
|1437
|143.70
|J.Sterns, W. Kentucky
|14
|17
|1902
|62
|0
|0
|167
|1981
|141.50
|R.Ali, Marshall
|13
|1401
|334
|0
|97
|0
|298
|1832
|140.92
|D.Thompkins, Utah St.
|14
|27
|1704
|0
|230
|0
|118
|1961
|140.07
|R.White, Arizona St.
|11
|1006
|456
|36
|25
|0
|228
|1529
|139.00
|J.Williams, Alabama
|13
|20
|1445
|0
|337
|0
|81
|1802
|138.62
|T.Allgeier, BYU
|13
|1601
|199
|0
|0
|0
|306
|1800
|138.46
|A.Lamar, Arkansas St.
|12
|231
|110
|0
|1307
|0
|137
|1648
|137.33
|M.Logan-Green, New Mexico
|4
|9
|155
|85
|299
|0
|27
|548
|137.00
|D.London, Southern Cal
|8
|2
|1084
|0
|0
|0
|89
|1086
|135.75
|B.Koback, Toledo
|13
|1408
|334
|0
|0
|0
|239
|1742
|134.00
|J.Reed, Michigan St.
|12
|34
|946
|213
|386
|0
|87
|1579
|131.58
|J.Addison, Pittsburgh
|13
|28
|1479
|185
|0
|0
|110
|1692
|130.15
|T.Ebner, Baylor
|13
|765
|284
|127
|511
|0
|210
|1687
|129.77
|Z. Evans, TCU
|6
|648
|130
|0
|0
|0
|103
|778
|129.67
|K.Williams, Notre Dame
|12
|1002
|359
|151
|29
|0
|262
|1541
|128.42
|S.McCormick, UTSA
|13
|1479
|184
|0
|0
|0
|321
|1663
|127.92
|V.Jones, Tennessee
|12
|15
|722
|276
|506
|0
|90
|1519
|126.58
|D.Torrey, North Texas
|12
|1214
|122
|0
|179
|0
|269
|1515
|126.25
|B.Corum, Michigan
|11
|939
|143
|0
|304
|0
|175
|1386
|126.00
|J.Hall, Ball St.
|11
|255
|613
|120
|387
|0
|121
|1375
|125.00
|W.Shipley, Clemson
|9
|678
|63
|0
|380
|0
|159
|1121
|124.56
|M.Durant, Duke
|12
|1233
|256
|0
|0
|0
|283
|1489
|124.08
|T.Henderson, Ohio St.
|12
|1172
|285
|0
|19
|0
|191
|1476
|123.00
|J.Tolbert, South Alabama
|12
|0
|1474
|0
|0
|0
|82
|1474
|122.83
|D.Achane, Texas A&M
|12
|910
|261
|0
|301
|0
|164
|1472
|122.67
|D.Tuggle, Ohio
|12
|805
|156
|0
|506
|0
|180
|1467
|122.25
|C.Williams, UNLV
|12
|1261
|202
|0
|0
|0
|268
|1463
|121.92
|Z.Knight, NC State
|12
|753
|156
|0
|550
|0
|177
|1459
|121.58
|J.Ford, Cincinnati
|12
|1242
|209
|0
|0
|0
|219
|1451
|120.92
|S.Byrd, Charlotte
|12
|583
|248
|0
|616
|0
|179
|1447
|120.58
|D.Bell, Purdue
|11
|39
|1286
|0
|0
|0
|96
|1325
|120.45
|D.Demus, Maryland
|5
|0
|507
|0
|95
|0
|33
|602
|120.40
|J.Downs, North Carolina
|12
|0
|1273
|149
|0
|0
|114
|1443
|120.25
|H.Waylee, N. Illinois
|5
|574
|22
|0
|0
|0
|103
|596
|119.20
|K.Shakir, Boise St.
|12
|130
|1117
|115
|57
|0
|109
|1419
|118.25
|C.Turner, Hawaii
|13
|316
|876
|46
|285
|0
|166
|1523
|117.15
|R.Doubs, Nevada
|11
|4
|1109
|170
|0
|0
|93
|1283
|116.64
|A.Smith, Baylor
|13
|1429
|69
|0
|13
|0
|246
|1511
|116.23
|K.Mitchell, East Carolina
|12
|1132
|257
|0
|5
|0
|197
|1394
|116.17
|T.Dye, Oregon
|13
|1118
|374
|0
|0
|0
|234
|1492
|114.77
|C.Brown, Illinois
|10
|1005
|142
|0
|0
|0
|184
|1147
|114.70
|S.Moore, W. Michigan
|11
|2
|1247
|0
|8
|0
|93
|1257
|114.27
|R.Cook, Buffalo
|12
|440
|240
|35
|587
|0
|149
|1363
|113.58
|C.Austin, Memphis
|12
|69
|1149
|139
|0
|0
|81
|1357
|113.08
|T.Chandler, North Carolina
|12
|1063
|215
|0
|70
|0
|191
|1348
|112.33
|B.Robinson, Alabama
|12
|1071
|268
|0
|0
|0
|254
|1339
|111.58
|W.Robinson, Kentucky
|12
|111
|1164
|45
|19
|0
|110
|1339
|111.58
|Z.Charbonnet, UCLA
|12
|1137
|197
|0
|0
|0
|228
|1334
|111.17
|C.Rodriguez, Kentucky
|12
|1272
|56
|0
|0
|0
|218
|1328
|110.67
|J.Warren, Oklahoma St.
|12
|1134
|191
|0
|0
|0
|256
|1325
|110.42
|J.Smith-Njigba, Ohio St.
|12
|0
|1259
|63
|0
|0
|87
|1322
|110.17
|S.Tyler, W. Michigan
|12
|1004
|116
|0
|194
|0
|188
|1321
|110.08
|J.Cowing, UTEP
|13
|75
|1354
|0
|0
|0
|73
|1429
|109.92
|T.Snead, East Carolina
|12
|-5
|860
|81
|378
|0
|102
|1314
|109.50
|G.Wilson, Ohio St.
|11
|76
|1058
|68
|0
|0
|88
|1202
|109.27
|J.Dotson, Penn St.
|12
|18
|1182
|104
|0
|0
|111
|1304
|108.67
|B.Baylor, Oregon St.
|13
|1337
|75
|0
|0
|0
|236
|1412
|108.62
|J.Spielman, TCU
|4
|7
|125
|0
|302
|0
|20
|434
|108.50
|E.Merriweather, Umass
|12
|1136
|165
|0
|0
|0
|240
|1301
|108.42
|H.Haskins, Michigan
|13
|1288
|116
|0
|0
|0
|277
|1404
|108.00
|M.Mathison, Akron
|11
|5
|706
|18
|459
|0
|79
|1188
|108.00
|T.Goodson, Iowa
|13
|1151
|247
|0
|5
|0
|288
|1403
|107.92
|R.Rivers, Fresno St.
|11
|788
|364
|22
|13
|0
|206
|1187
|107.91
|J.Sorenson, Miami (Ohio)
|12
|0
|1290
|0
|0
|0
|70
|1290
|107.50
|N.Dell, Houston
|13
|5
|1179
|0
|210
|0
|94
|1394
|107.23
|R.Bell, Michigan
|1
|0
|76
|31
|0
|0
|2
|107
|107.00
|D.McBride, UAB
|13
|1371
|19
|0
|0
|0
|208
|1390
|106.92
|L.Brown, West Virginia
|12
|1065
|217
|0
|0
|0
|260
|1282
|106.83
|J.Ealy, Mississippi
|11
|703
|214
|0
|257
|0
|163
|1174
|106.73
|J.Ford, FAU
|11
|809
|282
|0
|83
|0
|159
|1174
|106.73
|K.Ingram, Southern Cal
|10
|911
|156
|0
|0
|0
|179
|1067
|106.70
|B.Roberts, Air Force
|12
|1279
|0
|0
|0
|0
|280
|1279
|106.58
|B.Watson, Old Dominion
|11
|1116
|55
|0
|0
|0
|226
|1171
|106.45
|J. Price, New Mexico St.
|12
|692
|181
|0
|398
|0
|182
|1277
|106.42
|W.Wright, West Virginia
|12
|2
|672
|-3
|602
|0
|85
|1273
|106.08
|E.Hull, Northwestern
|12
|1009
|255
|3
|0
|0
|230
|1267
|105.58
|J.Knighton, Miami
|8
|561
|280
|0
|0
|0
|165
|841
|105.12
|H.Beydoun, E. Michigan
|13
|2
|1013
|62
|284
|0
|125
|1361
|104.69
|J.Ducker, N. Illinois
|12
|1184
|15
|0
|57
|0
|224
|1256
|104.67
|G.Bryant, Southern Cal
|10
|3
|579
|50
|413
|0
|72
|1045
|104.50
|T.Rudolph, N. Illinois
|14
|113
|892
|6
|451
|0
|79
|1462
|104.43
|B.Allen, Wisconsin
|11
|1109
|37
|0
|0
|0
|164
|1146
|104.18
|K.Pimpleton, Cent. Michigan
|12
|78
|929
|243
|0
|0
|87
|1250
|104.17
|K.Thompson, Virginia
|12
|247
|990
|0
|0
|0
|116
|1237
|103.08
|T.Harris, Washington St.
|12
|-3
|801
|109
|327
|0
|104
|1234
|102.83
|C.Smith, Louisiana-Lafayette
|14
|855
|75
|0
|494
|0
|193
|1424
|101.71
|J.Mims, Fresno St.
|13
|710
|324
|0
|285
|0
|165
|1319
|101.46
|X.Valladay, Wyoming
|12
|984
|233
|0
|0
|0
|215
|1217
|101.42
|T.Burks, Arkansas
|12
|112
|1104
|0
|0
|0
|82
|1216
|101.33
|D.McDuffie, Buffalo
|12
|1049
|123
|0
|44
|0
|222
|1216
|101.33
|D.Wicks, Virginia
|12
|0
|1203
|0
|0
|0
|58
|1203
|100.25
|M.Tinsley, W. Kentucky
|14
|0
|1402
|0
|0
|0
|87
|1402
|100.14
|I.Spiller, Texas A&M
|12
|1011
|189
|0
|0
|0
|205
|1200
|100.00
|J.Richardson, UCF
|12
|693
|197
|0
|301
|0
|139
|1191
|99.25
|T.McBride, Colorado St.
|12
|69
|1121
|0
|0
|0
|91
|1190
|99.17
|C.Mellusi, Wisconsin
|9
|815
|66
|0
|0
|0
|180
|881
|97.89
|C.Rambo, Miami
|12
|2
|1172
|0
|0
|0
|80
|1174
|97.83
|S.Jones, Coastal Carolina
|11
|1040
|28
|0
|0
|0
|162
|1068
|97.09
|K.Brooks, Oklahoma
|12
|1111
|49
|0
|0
|0
|190
|1160
|96.67
|J.Corbin, Florida St.
|12
|887
|144
|0
|128
|0
|176
|1159
|96.58
|S.Bracey, Wisconsin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|193
|0
|6
|193
|96.50
|T.Robinson, Army
|12
|603
|298
|141
|112
|0
|93
|1154
|96.17
|C.Verdell, Oregon
|5
|406
|74
|0
|0
|0
|86
|480
|96.00
|J.Heiligh, Coastal Carolina
|13
|0
|1128
|77
|35
|0
|82
|1240
|95.38
|J.Lane, Middle Tennessee
|12
|93
|466
|295
|285
|0
|85
|1139
|94.92
|R.Blackshear, Virginia Tech
|12
|714
|244
|0
|173
|0
|152
|1131
|94.25
|N.Peat, Stanford
|12
|404
|63
|0
|663
|0
|117
|1130
|94.17
|M.Knowles, Kansas St.
|12
|102
|399
|0
|626
|0
|60
|1127
|93.92
|D.Davis, TCU
|12
|42
|518
|92
|473
|0
|71
|1125
|93.75
|C.Jones, Iowa
|13
|8
|323
|280
|605
|0
|89
|1216
|93.54
|T.Bigsby, Auburn
|12
|1003
|116
|0
|0
|0
|225
|1119
|93.25
|A.Cruickshank, Rutgers
|8
|30
|244
|153
|316
|0
|50
|743
|92.88
|T. Chambers, FIU
|12
|0
|1083
|19
|0
|0
|46
|1102
|91.83
|K.Thomas, Minnesota
|8
|680
|44
|0
|0
|0
|151
|724
|90.50
|A.Perry, Wake Forest
|13
|5
|1166
|0
|0
|0
|63
|1171
|90.08
|M.Cooper, Kent St.
|13
|1080
|90
|0
|0
|0
|226
|1170
|90.00
|D.Drummond, Mississippi
|11
|26
|919
|41
|0
|0
|75
|986
|89.64
|J.Metchie, Alabama
|13
|8
|1142
|0
|13
|0
|98
|1163
|89.46
|X.Worthy, Texas
|12
|9
|981
|47
|33
|0
|69
|1070
|89.17
|I.Bowser, UCF
|7
|549
|75
|0
|0
|0
|133
|624
|89.14
|T.Davis-Price, LSU
|12
|1004
|64
|0
|0
|0
|223
|1068
|89.00
|P.Garwo, Boston College
|12
|1045
|19
|0
|0
|0
|208
|1064
|88.67
|S.Cobbs, Boise St.
|8
|5
|421
|81
|200
|0
|48
|707
|88.38
|B.Covey, Utah
|13
|89
|480
|427
|152
|0
|96
|1148
|88.31
|K.Boutte, LSU
|6
|0
|509
|0
|20
|0
|39
|529
|88.17
|C.Harris, Miami
|6
|409
|119
|0
|0
|0
|82
|528
|88.00
|T.Spears, Tulane
|12
|863
|145
|0
|36
|0
|150
|1044
|87.00
|T.Thomas, Utah
|12
|1041
|3
|0
|0
|0
|189
|1044
|87.00
|S.Berryhill, Arizona
|12
|121
|760
|162
|0
|0
|122
|1043
|86.92
|B.Battie, South Florida
|12
|324
|67
|0
|650
|0
|87
|1041
|86.75
|S.Brooks, Tulsa
|13
|1029
|98
|0
|0
|0
|227
|1127
|86.69
|J.Marks, Mississippi St.
|12
|397
|464
|0
|177
|0
|189
|1038
|86.50
|D.Cephas, Kent St.
|13
|0
|1124
|0
|0
|0
|78
|1124
|86.46
|M.Borghi, Washington St.
|12
|880
|156
|0
|0
|0
|176
|1036
|86.33
|S.Louis, Liberty
|13
|446
|202
|0
|468
|0
|120
|1116
|85.85
|K.Philips, UCLA
|11
|0
|739
|203
|0
|0
|70
|942
|85.64
|T.Evans, Tennessee
|7
|525
|74
|0
|0
|0
|85
|599
|85.57
|P.Dixon, New Mexico
|3
|120
|0
|0
|135
|0
|35
|255
|85.00
|D.Price, FIU
|9
|682
|83
|0
|0
|0
|139
|765
|85.00
|J.Nailor, Michigan St.
|8
|-3
|587
|0
|94
|0
|37
|678
|84.75
|R.O’Keefe, UCF
|12
|164
|727
|0
|125
|0
|94
|1016
|84.67
|I.Abanikanda, Pittsburgh
|12
|635
|197
|0
|182
|0
|147
|1014
|84.50
|D.Gray, SMU
|10
|40
|803
|0
|0
|0
|52
|843
|84.30
|U.Bentley, SMU
|10
|610
|90
|0
|138
|0
|120
|838
|83.80
|J.Jackson, Tulane
|12
|26
|294
|132
|551
|0
|61
|1003
|83.58
|J.Roberson, Wake Forest
|13
|8
|1078
|0
|0
|0
|73
|1086
|83.54
|J.Johnson, Tulsa
|13
|-2
|1087
|0
|0
|0
|85
|1085
|83.46
|M.Williams, Louisiana Tech
|12
|792
|202
|0
|0
|0
|216
|994
|82.83
|X.Hutchinson, Iowa St.
|12
|18
|953
|0
|21
|0
|85
|992
|82.67
|M.Polk, Mississippi St.
|12
|0
|989
|0
|0
|0
|98
|989
|82.42
|S.Lewis, Louisiana Tech
|3
|-4
|0
|0
|251
|0
|11
|247
|82.33
|T.Potts, Minnesota
|8
|552
|14
|75
|17
|0
|123
|658
|82.25
|J.Byrd, San Diego St.
|13
|240
|79
|192
|558
|0
|95
|1069
|82.23
|A.Jennings, Old Dominion
|13
|3
|1066
|0
|0
|0
|65
|1069
|82.23
|G.Holani, Boise St.
|9
|569
|169
|0
|0
|0
|133
|738
|82.00
|T.Taua, Nevada
|12
|704
|273
|0
|0
|0
|177
|979
|81.58
|N.Noel, Appalachian St.
|14
|1126
|16
|0
|0
|0
|207
|1142
|81.57
|M.Cunningham, Louisville
|12
|968
|9
|0
|0
|0
|162
|977
|81.42
|B.Brewton, Uconn
|10
|26
|31
|0
|754
|0
|45
|811
|81.10
|L.Wright, Georgia Southern
|12
|793
|180
|0
|0
|0
|168
|973
|81.08
|S.Toure, Nebraska
|12
|63
|898
|9
|0
|0
|56
|970
|80.83
|T.Fleet-Davis, Maryland
|12
|664
|305
|0
|0
|0
|152
|969
|80.75
|D.Bailey, Colorado St.
|11
|752
|134
|0
|0
|0
|213
|886
|80.55
|B.Singleton, FIU
|11
|0
|847
|35
|0
|0
|55
|882
|80.18
|B.Thomas, Memphis
|9
|669
|52
|0
|0
|0
|124
|721
|80.11
|K.Pace, Clemson
|10
|590
|93
|0
|118
|0
|106
|801
|80.10
|K.Allen, UCLA
|12
|93
|254
|0
|612
|0
|47
|959
|79.92
|S.Harris, Louisiana Tech
|12
|7
|756
|195
|0
|0
|97
|958
|79.83
|C.Jackson, Washington St.
|12
|3
|955
|0
|0
|0
|64
|958
|79.83
|F.Gore, Southern Miss.
|12
|801
|155
|0
|0
|0
|201
|956
|79.67
|T.Martin, Oklahoma St.
|12
|13
|942
|0
|0
|0
|73
|955
|79.58
|J.Virgil, Appalachian St.
|13
|1
|226
|7
|800
|0
|46
|1034
|79.54
|R.Jarrett, Maryland
|12
|2
|769
|0
|183
|0
|70
|954
|79.50
|P.Nacua, BYU
|12
|148
|805
|0
|0
|0
|59
|953
|79.42
|R.Davis, Vanderbilt
|3
|211
|27
|0
|0
|0
|49
|238
|79.33
|J.Brown, UAB
|13
|631
|200
|0
|200
|0
|157
|1030
|79.23
|C.Steele, Ball St.
|12
|829
|117
|0
|0
|0
|186
|946
|78.83
|C.Peoples, Appalachian St.
|12
|926
|19
|0
|0
|0
|168
|945
|78.75
|M. Jones, Houston
|13
|7
|109
|374
|510
|23
|59
|1023
|78.69
|Z.Franklin, UTSA
|12
|0
|938
|0
|0
|0
|77
|943
|78.58
|N. Remigio, California
|11
|61
|238
|70
|494
|0
|73
|863
|78.45
|C.Olave, Ohio St.
|12
|0
|936
|4
|0
|0
|66
|940
|78.33
|G.Rogers, Memphis
|10
|32
|179
|0
|570
|0
|44
|781
|78.10
|Z.White, South Carolina
|10
|583
|196
|0
|0
|0
|107
|779
|77.90
|T.Robinson, Virginia Tech
|12
|47
|559
|328
|0
|0
|82
|934
|77.83
|C.Tyler, Utah St.
|12
|884
|50
|0
|0
|0
|208
|934
|77.83
|T.Pena, Syracuse
|8
|17
|69
|131
|405
|0
|38
|622
|77.75
|C.Tillman, Tennessee
|12
|0
|931
|0
|0
|0
|57
|931
|77.58
|G.Bell, San Diego St.
|13
|999
|5
|0
|0
|0
|226
|1006
|77.38
|R.Awatt, UTEP
|13
|844
|159
|0
|0
|0
|170
|1003
|77.15
|S.Carr, Indiana
|9
|600
|93
|0
|0
|0
|170
|693
|77.00
