NCAA FBS Individual Interceptions Per Game

Interceptions Per Game
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|B.Allen, Southern Cal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|T.Chandler, Charlotte
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|B.Despanie, Tulane
|1
|1
|4
|0
|1.0
|T.Ellis, Rice
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|K.Grimes, Nebraska
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|T.Hatfield, Ball St.
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|D.McCuin, TCU
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|C.Moore, Temple
|1
|1
|35
|0
|1.0
|G.Nyakwol, Rice
|2
|2
|8
|0
|1.0
|C.Powell, NC State
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|K. Roach, Marshall
|1
|1
|20
|0
|1.0
|Q.Schulte, Iowa
|1
|1
|42
|0
|1.0
|N.Session, Oklahoma St.
|1
|1
|27
|0
|1.0
|H.Truitt, Miami (Ohio)
|1
|1
|20
|0
|1.0
|J.Turner, Wisconsin
|2
|2
|6
|0
|1.0
|M.Williams, California
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|B.Williams, Oregon
|3
|3
|92
|1
|1.0
|J.McGill, Stanford
|3
|2
|43
|0
|0.7
|N.Smith, Rice
|6
|4
|22
|0
|0.7
|D.Jones, Bowling Green
|5
|3
|6
|0
|0.6
|D.Luter, South Alabama
|7
|4
|29
|0
|0.6
|Q.Riley, Middle Tennessee
|9
|5
|153
|1
|0.6
|M.Edwards, W. Kentucky
|4
|2
|33
|0
|0.5
|I.Essissima, Nevada
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0.5
|C.Fagan, NC State
|2
|1
|16
|0
|0.5
|C.Gomez, W. Kentucky
|2
|1
|10
|0
|0.5
|Z.Greene, Purdue
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0.5
|T.Harrison, Georgia St.
|2
|1
|18
|0
|0.5
|K.Markham, Arizona St.
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0.5
|B.Sebastian, Boston College
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0.5
|X.Sorey, Georgia
|2
|1
|6
|0
|0.5
|G.Sprewell, Houston
|4
|2
|44
|0
|0.5
|K.Stewart, TCU
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0.5
|B.Washington, Oklahoma
|2
|1
|37
|0
|0.5
|D.Williams, Nebraska
|8
|4
|31
|0
|0.5
|V.McKinley, Oregon
|13
|6
|-1
|0
|0.5
|D.Belton, Iowa
|11
|5
|0
|0
|0.5
|K.Bethley, Hawaii
|11
|5
|120
|1
|0.5
|R.Moss, Iowa
|9
|4
|85
|2
|0.4
|J.Waller, Virginia Tech
|9
|4
|55
|1
|0.4
|K.Hamilton, Notre Dame
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0.4
|J.Harris, Iowa
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0.4
|R.Johnson, UNLV
|7
|3
|1
|0
|0.4
|T.LeBeauf, Boise St.
|7
|3
|128
|1
|0.4
|G.Taylor, Rice
|7
|3
|6
|0
|0.4
|D.Turner-Yell, Oklahoma
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0.4
|R.Vaden, E. Michigan
|7
|3
|17
|0
|0.4
|M.Brown, Arkansas
|12
|5
|0
|0
|0.4
|J.Foster, South Carolina
|12
|5
|39
|0
|0.4
|S.Jones, Appalachian St.
|12
|5
|97
|3
|0.4
|K.Joseph, Illinois
|12
|5
|12
|0
|0.4
|J.McMillian, East Carolina
|12
|5
|42
|1
|0.4
|J.Carlies, Missouri
|10
|4
|51
|0
|0.4
|T.Franklin, Louisville
|5
|2
|32
|0
|0.4
|D. Henley, Nevada
|10
|4
|59
|1
|0.4
|A.Lane, Georgia St.
|10
|4
|18
|0
|0.4
|H.Livingston, BYU
|5
|2
|8
|0
|0.4
|S.Oladipo, Boise St.
|5
|2
|83
|0
|0.4
|W.Saba, East Carolina
|10
|4
|31
|0
|0.4
|W.Washington, Oklahoma
|5
|2
|32
|0
|0.4
|D.Williams, W. Kentucky
|5
|2
|45
|1
|0.4
|D.Brown, Notre Dame
|8
|3
|31
|0
|0.4
|K.Clark, Louisville
|8
|3
|2
|0
|0.4
|A.Finley, Mississippi
|8
|3
|71
|1
|0.4
|D.Jerkins, Vanderbilt
|8
|3
|-1
|0
|0.4
|S.Johnson, Arkansas St.
|8
|3
|23
|0
|0.4
|Q.Lake, UCLA
|8
|3
|23
|0
|0.4
|M.Melton, Rutgers
|8
|3
|46
|1
|0.4
|N.Rutchena, California
|8
|3
|6
|0
|0.4
|D.Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech
|8
|3
|4
|0
|0.4
|C.Wilder, Wisconsin
|8
|3
|53
|0
|0.4
|T.Williams, Nevada
|8
|3
|67
|1
|0.4
|C.Allen, Purdue
|11
|4
|31
|0
|0.4
|M.Clark, Tulane
|11
|4
|78
|0
|0.4
|C.Kelly, North Carolina
|11
|4
|24
|0
|0.4
|P.McMorris, San Diego St.
|11
|4
|75
|0
|0.4
|D.Pace, Cincinnati
|11
|4
|78
|0
|0.4
|O.Alexander, W. Kentucky
|9
|3
|0
|0
|0.3
|X.Alford, Southern Cal
|9
|3
|0
|0
|0.3
|M. Banks, Alabama
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0.3
|M.Bell, Uconn
|3
|1
|10
|0
|0.3
|A.Booth, Clemson
|9
|3
|0
|0
|0.3
|D.Branch, San Diego St.
|6
|2
|24
|0
|0.3
|J.Brown, Penn St.
|12
|4
|112
|1
|0.3
|D. Burton, Wisconsin
|3
|1
|6
|0
|0.3
|D.Butler, Arizona St.
|9
|3
|0
|0
|0.3
|J.Catalon, Arkansas
|6
|2
|83
|0
|0.3
|A.Clark, Rutgers
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0.3
|S.Dumas, New Mexico St.
|9
|3
|50
|0
|0.3
|M.Hankins, Iowa
|9
|3
|41
|0
|0.3
|K.Harris, Arkansas St.
|6
|2
|29
|0
|0.3
|J.Harris, Cincinnati
|3
|1
|7
|0
|0.3
|P.Hill, UNLV
|9
|3
|35
|0
|0.3
|L.Hudgens, Buffalo
|3
|1
|8
|0
|0.3
|J.Jackson, Southern Cal
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0.3
|C.Jones, Army
|6
|2
|45
|0
|0.3
|D.Lloyd, Utah
|12
|4
|36
|2
|0.3
|T.Martin, Tulsa
|12
|4
|0
|0
|0.3
|M.Miller, Kent St.
|12
|4
|3
|0
|0.3
|C.Muma, Wyoming
|9
|3
|68
|2
|0.3
|R.Mungin, FAU
|6
|2
|40
|0
|0.3
|B.Nicolas-Paul, Army
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0.3
|J.Robinson, Florida St.
|12
|4
|77
|0
|0.3
|J.Shaw, UCLA
|9
|3
|21
|0
|0.3
|K.Sherald, Kent St.
|9
|3
|5
|0
|0.3
|C.Smith, South Carolina
|9
|3
|0
|0
|0.3
|J.Thomas, Ball St.
|12
|4
|54
|0
|0.3
|S.Thomas, Oregon St.
|3
|1
|26
|0
|0.3
|R.Torrence, Florida
|9
|3
|1
|0
|0.3
|J.Wahlberg, Purdue
|3
|1
|7
|0
|0.3
|H.West, North Texas
|3
|1
|23
|0
|0.3
|I.White, Wyoming
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0.3
|A.Williams, Miami
|3
|1
|32
|0
|0.3
|M.Williams, Navy
|3
|1
|7
|0
|0.3
|M.Williams, Wyoming
|3
|1
|10
|0
|0.3
|C.Williams, South Florida
|6
|2
|61
|0
|0.3
|R.Yeast, Kansas St.
|9
|3
|8
|0
|0.3
|M. Jones, Houston
|13
|4
|23
|0
|0.3
|J.Woods, Baylor
|13
|4
|93
|1
|0.3
|J.Anderson, Bowling Green
|10
|3
|26
|0
|0.3
|E.Barr, Vanderbilt
|10
|3
|17
|0
|0.3
|J.Bennett, Maryland
|10
|3
|-1
|0
|0.3
|A.Carter, Utah St.
|10
|3
|45
|0
|0.3
|A.Gardner, Cincinnati
|10
|3
|7
|0
|0.3
|A.Marsh, Washington St.
|10
|3
|44
|1
|0.3
|T.Nubin, Minnesota
|10
|3
|42
|0
|0.3
|M.Perry, Colorado
|10
|3
|55
|0
|0.3
|M.Robertson, Arizona St.
|10
|3
|98
|1
|0.3
|D.Thomas, NC State
|10
|3
|38
|1
|0.3
|C.Williams, Wisconsin
|10
|3
|49
|1
|0.3
|T.Young, South Alabama
|10
|3
|40
|0
|0.3
|O.Cooper, Florida St.
|7
|2
|-2
|0
|0.3
|D.Lester, UCF
|7
|2
|34
|0
|0.3
|K.Lockhart, Rice
|7
|2
|10
|0
|0.3
|C.Lockridge, Hawaii
|7
|2
|88
|1
|0.3
|J.Lucien, Uconn
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0.3
|R.Mickens, Clemson
|7
|2
|37
|0
|0.3
|I.Nwokobia, SMU
|7
|2
|19
|0
|0.3
|J.Saunders, Miami (Ohio)
|7
|2
|35
|1
|0.3
|A.Walcott, Baylor
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0.3
|J.Ware, Temple
|7
|2
|20
|0
|0.3
|K.Wood, North Texas
|7
|2
|75
|0
|0.3
|C.Young, Ohio St.
|7
|2
|88
|1
|0.3
|C.Amankwaa, Akron
|11
|3
|38
|0
|0.3
|J.Armour-Davis, Alabama
|11
|3
|51
|0
|0.3
|B.Bishop, W. Kentucky
|11
|3
|72
|1
|0.3
|J.Blount, Virginia
|11
|3
|60
|0
|0.3
|G.Cash, UAB
|11
|3
|105
|1
|0.3
|T.Cobb, Appalachian St.
|11
|3
|110
|1
|0.3
|T.Drake, Ohio
|11
|3
|23
|0
|0.3
|E.Forbes, Mississippi St.
|11
|3
|33
|0
|0.3
|B. Foster, Texas
|11
|3
|40
|0
|0.3
|E.Hallett, Pittsburgh
|11
|3
|19
|1
|0.3
|K.Harvell-Peel, Oklahoma St.
|11
|3
|21
|0
|0.3
|D.Inyang, UTEP
|11
|3
|28
|0
|0.3
|A.Johnson, Virginia
|11
|3
|0
|0
|0.3
|J.Jones, Arizona St.
|11
|3
|86
|2
|0.3
|B.Joseph, Northwestern
|11
|3
|26
|0
|0.3
|M.Moore, BYU
|11
|3
|23
|0
|0.3
|T.Redd, Wake Forest
|11
|3
|83
|1
|0.3
|J.Robinson, BYU
|11
|3
|7
|0
|0.3
|D.Scott, California
|11
|3
|6
|1
|0.3
|K.Smith, FAU
|11
|3
|-3
|0
|0.3
|C.Taylor, Air Force
|11
|3
|21
|0
|0.3
|B.Williamson, Louisiana Tech
|11
|3
|62
|1
|0.3
|K.Abrams-Draine, Missouri
|12
|3
|0
|0
|0.2
|B.Addison, Oregon
|4
|1
|23
|0
|0.2
|S.Banks, TCU
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|B.Bresee, Clemson
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|B.Brown, Georgia St.
|8
|2
|23
|0
|0.2
|J.Bryant, Kansas
|8
|2
|31
|1
|0.2
|C.Bryant, Cincinnati
|12
|3
|95
|1
|0.2
|A.Bush, Cincinnati
|12
|3
|7
|0
|0.2
|C.Carson, Wake Forest
|8
|2
|30
|0
|0.2
|D.Carter, E. Michigan
|8
|2
|115
|1
|0.2
|D.Chestnut, Syracuse
|12
|3
|28
|0
|0.2
|M. Criddle, BYU
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|N.Cross, Maryland
|12
|3
|55
|0
|0.2
|C.Davis, Wake Forest
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|T.Denson, Kansas St.
|4
|1
|26
|0
|0.2
|P.Echols, North Carolina
|4
|1
|17
|0
|0.2
|M.Fleming, East Carolina
|8
|2
|31
|1
|0.2
|R.Floyd, Colorado St.
|8
|2
|71
|0
|0.2
|J.Ford, Tulsa
|4
|1
|17
|0
|0.2
|T.Frizzell, Appalachian St.
|4
|1
|17
|0
|0.2
|T.Fuller, Tulsa
|12
|3
|60
|0
|0.2
|B.Garner, W. Michigan
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0.2
|S.Gilmore, Marshall
|12
|3
|37
|0
|0.2
|K.Glinton, Wyoming
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|G.Grate, Middle Tennessee
|12
|3
|-23
|0
|0.2
|J.Headen, Old Dominion
|8
|2
|89
|0
|0.2
|E.Hicks, California
|12
|3
|0
|0
|0.2
|E.Hines, Kent St.
|12
|3
|51
|0
|0.2
|J.Irvin, Washington
|4
|1
|34
|0
|0.2
|L.Johnson, Duke
|8
|2
|30
|0
|0.2
|A.Julian, Oregon St.
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0.2
|K.Kaniho, Boise St.
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|B.Knighten, Auburn
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|K.Lassiter, Georgia
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|J. Lewis, Duke
|8
|2
|35
|0
|0.2
|D.Mackey, Purdue
|12
|3
|19
|0
|0.2
|Z.March, N. Illinois
|4
|1
|59
|1
|0.2
|B.Martin, Ball St.
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|J.McCollough, Tennessee
|12
|3
|45
|0
|0.2
|D.McCullough, New Mexico St.
|12
|3
|69
|0
|0.2
|T.McDonald, Tennessee
|4
|1
|4
|0
|0.2
|J.McVea, Baylor
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|J.Minkins, Louisville
|4
|1
|4
|0
|0.2
|H.Nelson, Hawaii
|8
|2
|2
|0
|0.2
|B.Nichols, South Florida
|4
|1
|38
|0
|0.2
|T.Palmer, Troy
|4
|1
|-8
|0
|0.2
|R.Parodie, Ohio
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|J.Petrishen, Pittsburgh
|12
|3
|35
|1
|0.2
|D.Prince, Mississippi
|8
|2
|15
|0
|0.2
|J.Rice, Utah St.
|12
|3
|46
|0
|0.2
|B.Richter, Air Force
|4
|1
|6
|0
|0.2
|T.Roberts, Iowa
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|E.Robinson, Georgia Southern
|8
|2
|31
|0
|0.2
|L.Robinson, Tulane
|4
|1
|13
|0
|0.2
|J.Sam, UTSA
|8
|2
|6
|0
|0.2
|N.Shelton, San Jose St.
|8
|2
|13
|0
|0.2
|M.Shorts, Southern Miss.
|8
|2
|13
|0
|0.2
|M.Slusher, Arkansas
|8
|2
|11
|0
|0.2
|K.Smith, Mississippi
|8
|2
|1
|0
|0.2
|J.Stanley, Southern Miss.
|8
|2
|61
|1
|0.2
|D.Stanley, Middle Tennessee
|4
|1
|23
|0
|0.2
|K.Swinney, Louisiana-Monroe
|8
|2
|8
|0
|0.2
|N.Thompson, Duke
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|A.Turner, Washington
|8
|2
|26
|0
|0.2
|B.Utley, Baylor
|4
|1
|15
|0
|0.2
|M.Waters, Texas Tech
|4
|1
|72
|1
|0.2
|R. Watts, Ohio St.
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|J.Williams, Southern Cal
|4
|1
|14
|0
|0.2
|E.Williams, Fresno St.
|12
|3
|64
|0
|0.2
|T.Young, FAU
|12
|3
|84
|2
|0.2
|J.Battle, Alabama
|13
|3
|111
|2
|0.2
|S.Bond, Utah St.
|13
|3
|0
|0
|0.2
|D.Hellams, Alabama
|13
|3
|9
|0
|0.2
|T.Thompson, San Diego St.
|13
|3
|1
|0
|0.2
|J.Alexander, Charlotte
|9
|2
|41
|1
|0.2
|S.Battle, NC State
|9
|2
|5
|0
|0.2
|M.Bugg, Air Force
|9
|2
|8
|0
|0.2
|C.Bullock, Southern Cal
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|D.Cain, W. Kentucky
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|R.Dames, FIU
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|L.Daniel, Southern Miss.
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|J.DeBerry, Boston College
|9
|2
|-7
|0
|0.2
|J.Domann, Nebraska
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|J.Grant, Oregon St.
|9
|2
|-2
|0
|0.2
|D.Hardy, Penn St.
|9
|2
|16
|1
|0.2
|T.Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU
|9
|2
|29
|1
|0.2
|A.Hogan, Houston
|9
|2
|91
|1
|0.2
|R.Huff, Appalachian St.
|9
|2
|17
|0
|0.2
|N.Johnson, Marshall
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|J.Koerner, Iowa
|9
|2
|18
|0
|0.2
|M.Lee, Ball St.
|9
|2
|29
|0
|0.2
|M.Mustapha, Wake Forest
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|C.Oliver, UNLV
|9
|2
|45
|0
|0.2
|F.Peters, Mississippi St.
|9
|2
|12
|0
|0.2
|D.Reed, Cent. Michigan
|9
|2
|26
|1
|0.2
|B.Robins, Nevada
|9
|2
|86
|1
|0.2
|T.Roof, Appalachian St.
|9
|2
|100
|0
|0.2
|E.Scott, Southern Miss.
|9
|2
|23
|0
|0.2
|C.Smith, Georgia
|9
|2
|94
|1
|0.2
|T.Smith, Kansas St.
|9
|2
|39
|0
|0.2
|D.Staley, South Carolina
|9
|2
|62
|1
|0.2
|J.Torchio, Wisconsin
|9
|2
|68
|0
|0.2
|M.Walker, Temple
|9
|2
|7
|1
|0.2
|J.Williams, Miami
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|M.Worship, Vanderbilt
|9
|2
|12
|0
|0.2
|T.Wortham, Uconn
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|N.Bolden, Kent St.
|10
|2
|28
|0
|0.2
|K.Brennan, Navy
|5
|1
|15
|0
|0.2
|A.Cistrunk, Mississippi
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0.2
|J.Cole, Louisiana Tech
|10
|2
|57
|0
|0.2
|F.Cypress, Virginia
|5
|1
|66
|0
|0.2
|J.Dervil, New Mexico St.
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|K. Fulp, Louisiana Tech
|5
|1
|11
|0
|0.2
|K.Gordon, Washington
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|C.Gray, North Carolina
|10
|2
|21
|0
|0.2
|N.Greer, Wake Forest
|5
|1
|14
|0
|0.2
|T.Jay, Florida St.
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0.2
|R.Johnson, Old Dominion
|10
|2
|15
|0
|0.2
|J.Jones, Air Force
|5
|1
|18
|0
|0.2
|N.Jones, Ball St.
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|K.Kelly, Stanford
|10
|2
|31
|1
|0.2
|I.Lewis, Colorado
|10
|2
|38
|0
|0.2
|L.Martin, Charlotte
|10
|2
|8
|1
|0.2
|J.Muse, Boston College
|5
|1
|22
|1
|0.2
|A.Parks, UTSA
|10
|2
|54
|0
|0.2
|N.Reed, Colorado
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|K.Reid, Utah
|5
|1
|13
|0
|0.2
|G.Richardson, FIU
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|K.Robertson, Troy
|10
|2
|35
|1
|0.2
|S.Robinson, Missouri
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|T.Simms, Bowling Green
|5
|1
|51
|0
|0.2
|J.Smith, Southern Cal
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|O.Speights, Oregon St.
|10
|2
|-3
|0
|0.2
|D.Taylor, Bowling Green
|10
|2
|34
|0
|0.2
|J.Ward, LSU
|10
|2
|33
|0
|0.2
