NCAA FBS Individual Leading Rushers

Leading Rushers

G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg L.Nichols, Cent. Michigan 12 311 1710 15 142.5 K.Walker, Michigan St. 12 264 1646 18 137.2 T.Badie, Missouri 12 268 1604 14 133.7 S.Tucker, Syracuse 12 246 1496 12 124.7 B.Hall, Iowa St. 12 253 1472 20 122.7 T.Allgeier, BYU 12 249 1409 20 117.4 S.McCormick, UTSA 13 299 1479 15 113.8 B.Robinson, Texas 10 195 1127 11 112.7 A.Smith, Baylor 13 232 1429 12 109.9 B.Koback, Toledo 12 191 1282 16 106.8 B.Roberts, Air Force 12 279 1279 13 106.6 C.Rodriguez, Kentucky 12 205 1272 8 106.0 C.Williams, UNLV 12 254 1261 15 105.1 B.Baylor, Oregon St. 12 209 1259 13 104.9 D.Vaughn, Kansas St. 12 214 1258 15 104.8 B.Watson, Old Dominion 10 202 1039 8 103.9 J.Ford, Cincinnati 12 200 1242 19 103.5 R.Ali, Marshall 12 230 1241 20 103.4 M.Durant, Duke 12 256 1233 9 102.8 D.Torrey, North Texas 12 248 1214 13 101.2 B.Allen, Wisconsin 11 157 1109 12 100.8 C.Brown, Illinois 10 170 1005 5 100.5 H.Haskins, Michigan 13 261 1288 20 99.1 D.McBride, UAB 12 176 1188 12 99.0 S.Jones, Coastal Carolina 10 151 988 13 98.8 T.Henderson, Ohio St. 12 167 1172 15 97.7 Z.Charbonnet, UCLA 12 203 1137 13 94.8 E.Merriweather, Umass 12 218 1136 5 94.7 J.Warren, Oklahoma St. 12 237 1134 11 94.5 J.Ducker, N. Illinois 11 194 1038 3 94.4 K.Mitchell, East Carolina 12 174 1132 9 94.3 K.Brooks, Oklahoma 12 184 1111 10 92.6 R.White, Arizona St. 11 182 1006 15 91.5 K.Ingram, Southern Cal 10 156 911 5 91.1 C.Mellusi, Wisconsin 9 173 815 5 90.6 B.Robinson, Alabama 12 223 1071 14 89.2 L.Brown, West Virginia 12 223 1065 13 88.8 T.Chandler, North Carolina 12 174 1063 13 88.6 T.Goodson, Iowa 13 256 1151 6 88.5 D.McDuffie, Buffalo 12 206 1049 11 87.4 P.Garwo, Boston College 12 205 1045 7 87.1 T.Thomas, Utah 12 186 1041 20 86.8 T.Dye, Oregon 13 193 1118 15 86.0 B.Corum, Michigan 11 141 939 11 85.4 K.Thomas, Minnesota 8 145 680 5 85.0 I.Spiller, Texas A&M 12 179 1011 6 84.2 E.Hull, Northwestern 12 196 1009 7 84.1 T.Davis-Price, LSU 12 211 1004 6 83.7 S.Tyler, W. Michigan 12 164 1004 9 83.7 T.Bigsby, Auburn 12 207 1003 10 83.6 K.Williams, Notre Dame 12 204 1002 14 83.5 M.Cooper, Kent St. 13 217 1080 11 83.1 N.Noel, Appalachian St. 13 196 1076 4 82.8 X.Valladay, Wyoming 12 190 984 5 82.0 M.Cunningham, Louisville 12 161 968 19 80.7 I.Bowser, UCF 7 123 549 7 78.4 G.Bell, San Diego St. 13 220 999 8 76.8 S.Brooks, Tulsa 12 192 922 6 76.8 D.Achane, Texas A&M 12 130 910 9 75.8 D.Price, FIU 9 129 682 6 75.8 W.Shipley, Clemson 9 131 678 10 75.3 S.Howell, North Carolina 11 170 825 11 75.0 C.Peoples, Appalachian St. 11 153 825 14 75.0 T.Gregg, Georgia St. 12 176 899 9 74.9 J.Corbin, Florida St. 12 143 887 7 73.9 J.Ford, FAU 11 131 809 5 73.5 M.Borghi, Washington St. 12 160 880 12 73.3 T.Spears, Tulane 12 129 863 9 71.9 R.Rivers, Fresno St. 11 162 788 5 71.6 L.Jefferson, W. Michigan 12 185 836 10 69.7 T.Nevens, San Jose St. 11 167 766 7 69.6 C.Tyler, Utah St. 11 170 764 6 69.5 C.Steele, Ball St. 12 177 829 6 69.1 D.Bailey, Colorado St. 11 197 752 9 68.4 M.Willis, Liberty 12 189 820 11 68.3 A.McCaskill, Houston 13 175 883 16 67.9 J.Williams, Georgia St. 12 120 810 9 67.5 D.Tuggle, Ohio 12 138 805 7 67.1 R.Awatt, UTEP 12 145 804 5 67.0 F.Gore, Southern Miss. 12 179 801 5 66.8 S.Carr, Indiana 9 155 600 6 66.7 T.Siggers, SMU 11 147 727 9 66.1 L.Wright, Georgia Southern 12 150 793 8 66.1 M.Williams, Louisiana Tech 12 194 792 8 66.0 C.Smith, Louisiana-Lafayette 13 153 855 8 65.8 G.Shrader, Syracuse 12 173 781 14 65.1 D.Neal, Kansas 11 158 707 8 64.3 H.Daniels, Air Force 11 140 705 9 64.1 J.Ealy, Mississippi 11 121 703 5 63.9 K.Vidal, Troy 11 151 701 5 63.7 Z.Knight, NC State 12 140 753 3 62.8 J.Knighton, Miami 9 145 561 8 62.3 J. Gibbs, Georgia Tech 12 143 746 4 62.2 T.Swen, Wyoming 12 124 737 7 61.4 M.Johnson, Louisiana-Lafayette 13 143 784 11 60.3 J.Mitchell, Louisville 12 155 722 5 60.2 J.Broussard, Colorado 11 142 661 2 60.1 A.Dumas, New Mexico 11 136 658 2 59.8 R.Blackshear, Virginia Tech 12 121 714 6 59.5 C.Hill, Texas State 12 128 713 3 59.4 T.Ebner, Baylor 13 143 765 2 58.8 T.Taua, Nevada 12 139 704 5 58.7 E.Jones, Florida 12 133 696 4 58.0 J. Price, New Mexico St. 12 135 692 10 57.7 R.Griffin, Vanderbilt 9 145 517 4 57.4 J.Mangham, South Florida 12 160 671 15 55.9 D.Thompson-Robinson, UCLA 11 130 609 9 55.4 T.Fleet-Davis, Maryland 12 120 664 8 55.3 I.Ruoss, Navy 11 157 608 5 55.3 Z.White, Georgia 13 135 718 10 55.2 I.Pacheco, Rutgers 12 166 641 5 53.4 R.Person, NC State 12 135 636 5 53.0 J.Travis, Florida St. 10 134 530 7 53.0 T.Tyler, Army 9 113 470 7 52.2 S.Conner, Mississippi 12 121 615 13 51.2 M.Corral, Mississippi 12 145 597 11 49.8 R.Harris, East Carolina 12 164 593 4 49.4 A.Brown, Oregon 13 142 637 9 49.0 D.Crum, Kent St. 13 147 633 11 48.7 S.Byrd, Charlotte 12 132 583 3 48.6 A. Martinez, Nebraska 11 133 525 13 47.7 N.Carter, Uconn 12 126 571 2 47.6 H.Hooker, Tennessee 12 148 561 5 46.8 K.Jefferson, Arkansas 12 126 554 5 46.2 D.Grainger, Georgia St. 12 121 553 2 46.1 K.Doerue, Purdue 11 125 488 2 44.4 E.Noa, Utah St. 13 132 575 4 44.2 A.Henry, Louisiana-Monroe 11 131 485 4 44.1 K.Harris, South Carolina 11 121 477 3 43.4 T.Avery, South Alabama 12 138 518 1 43.2 T.Centeio, Colorado St. 12 131 439 2 36.6 T.Lavatai, Navy 9 150 309 5 34.3 C.Rogers, Louisiana-Monroe 12 139 367 1 30.6 T.McClain, South Florida 11 123 238 4 21.6 J. Johnson, New Mexico St. 11 130 166 4 15.1

