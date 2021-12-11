On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

NCAA FCS Playoff Glance

The Associated Press
December 11, 2021 5:42 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, Nov. 27

Incarnate Word 35, Stephen F. Austin 28, OT

Kennesaw St. 48, Davidson 21

Holy Cross 13, Sacred Heart 10

South Dakota St. 56, UC Davis 24

E. Washington 19, N. Iowa 9

UT-Martin 32, Missouri St. 31

S. Illinois 22, South Dakota 10

SE Louisiana 38, Florida A&M 14

___

Second Round
Friday, Dec. 3

Villanova 21, Holy Cross 16

Montana 57, E. Washington 41

Saturday, Dec. 4

ETSU 32, Kennesaw St. 31

James Madison 59, SE Louisiana 20

Sam Houston 49, Incarnate Word 42

North Dakota St. 38, S. Illinois 7

Montana St. 26, UT-Martin 7

South Dakota St. 24, Sacramento St. 19

___

Quarterfinals
Friday, Dec. 10

James Madison 28, Montana 6

Saturday, Dec. 11

North Dakota St. 27, ETSU 3

South Dakota St 35, Villanova 21

Montana St. at Sam Houston, 8:30 p.m.

___

Semifinals
Friday, Dec. 17

TBD

Saturday, Dec. 18

TBD

___

Championship
Saturday, Jan. 8
At Toyota Stadium
Frisco, Texas

Semifinal winners, Noon

