NCAA FCS Playoff Glance

|All Times EST
|First Round
|Saturday, Nov. 27
Incarnate Word 35, Stephen F. Austin 28, OT
Kennesaw St. 48, Davidson 21
Holy Cross 13, Sacred Heart 10
South Dakota St. 56, UC Davis 24
E. Washington 19, N. Iowa 9
UT-Martin 32, Missouri St. 31
S. Illinois 22, South Dakota 10
SE Louisiana 38, Florida A&M 14
___
|Second Round
|Friday, Dec. 3
Villanova 21, Holy Cross 16
Montana 57, E. Washington 41
ETSU 32, Kennesaw St. 31
James Madison 59, SE Louisiana 20
Sam Houston 49, Incarnate Word 42
North Dakota St. 38, S. Illinois 7
Montana St. 26, UT-Martin 7
South Dakota St. 24, Sacramento St. 19
___
|Quarterfinals
|Friday, Dec. 10
James Madison 28, Montana 6
North Dakota St. 27, ETSU 3
South Dakota St 35, Villanova 21
Montana St. at Sam Houston, 8:30 p.m.
___
|Semifinals
|Friday, Dec. 17
TBD
TBD
___
|Championship
|Saturday, Jan. 8
|At Toyota Stadium
|Frisco, Texas
Semifinal winners, Noon
