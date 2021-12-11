On Air: Meet the Press
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NCAA Women’s Div I Volleyball Tournament Glance

The Associated Press
December 11, 2021 8:36 pm
2 min read
      
All Times EST
First Round
Thursday, Dec. 2

Dayton def. Marquette, 25-20, 25-21, 24-26, 25-23

Miami def. South Alabama, 23-25, 25-20, 29-27, 25-19

Rice def. San Diego, 25-20, 25-19, 25-20

Washington St. def. N. Colorado, 25-17, 25-15, 25-20

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Kansas def. Oregon, 25-21, 25-21, 25-22

Florida def. Florida A&M, 25-11, 25-14, 25-8

Purdue def. Illinois, 25-21, 25-17, 25-11

Baylor def. Texas A&M-CC 25-22, 25-12, 26-24

Creighton def. Mississippi, 25-21, 25-15, 25-13

Texas def. Sacred Heart, 25-19, 25-17, 25-19

Friday, Dec. 3

Ball St. def. Michigan, 25-17, 22-25, 25-18, 25-27, 15-8

Penn St. def. Towson, 25-11, 25-27, 25-20, 25-21

        Read more: Sports News

W. Kentucky def. South Carolina, 25-20, 25-13, 25-19

Tennessee def. North Carolina, 25-20, 25-19, 24-26, 25-15

Illinois def. West Virginia, 23-25, 25-12, 25-22, 25-20

Florida St. def. Kansas St., 25-20, 25-16, 25-17

Stanford def. Iowa St., 25-19, 23-25, 25-18, 25-17

Florida Gulf Coast def. Texas Tech, 14-25, 16-25, 25-23, 25-15, 15-7

Utah def. Utah Valley, 25-16, 22-25, 25-19, 25-11

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Louisville def. Illinois College, 25-11. 25-20. 25-11

Ohio St. def, Howard, 25-12, 25-7, 25-10

Pittsburgh def. UMBC, 25-23. 25-13. 25-18

Georgia Tech def. The Citadel, 25-21, 25-15, 28-26

Hawaii def. Mississippi St., 17-25, 25-14, 25-13, 21-25, 15-11

Kentucky def. SE Missouri, 25-15, 25-14, 25-19

UCF def. Pepperdine, 25-19, 22-23, 24-26, 25-21

Nebraska def. Campbell, 25-14, 25-14, 25-17

Wisconsin def. Colgate, 25-12, 25-15, 25-14

Minnesota def. South Dakota, 25-19, 25-22, 25-17

BYU def. Boise St., 25-6, 25-19, 25-10

UCLA def. Fairfield, 29-27, 25-23, 26-24

Washington def. Brown, 25-15, 25-13, 25-20

Second Round
Friday, Dec. 3

Purdue def. Dayton, 25-27, 19-25, 25-15, 25-6, 15-5

Florida def. Miami, 25-15, 25-20, 25-16

Baylor def. Washington St., 27-25, 25-21, 25-20

Kansas def. Creighton, 25-13, 26-24, 19-25, 25-22

Texas def. Rice, 25-21, 25-23, 25-19

Saturday, Dec. 4

Illinois def. Kentucky, 25-22, 20-25, 25-10, 25-21

Louisville def. Ball St., 29-27, 25-11, 25-19

Ohio St. def. Tennessee, 25-18, 14-25, 25-21, 25-21

Pittsburgh def. Penn St., 25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 25-23

Wisconsin def. Florida Gulf Coast, 25-17, 25-20, 25-15

Georgia Tech def. W. Kentucky, 25-21, 25-18, 25-23

Nebraska def. Florida St., 25-20, 25-22, 25-17

Minnesota def. Stanford, 25-20, 25-18, 25-17

BYU def. Utah, 17-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-23

UCLA def. UCF, 25-27, 25-13, 19-25, 25-22, 15-7

Washington def. Hawaii, 25-16, 25-14, 25-13

Third Round
Thursday, Dec. 9

Purdue def. BYU, 25-12, 16-25, 21-25, 25-13, 18-16

Louisville def. Florida, 25-16, 25-22, 25-12

Pittsburgh def. Kansas, 25-19, 25-21, 25-18

Georgia Tech def. Ohio St., 25-22, 26-24, 25-21

Minnesota def. Baylor, 26-28, 25-22, 25-20, 25-23, 15-10

Wisconsin def. UCLA, 25-16, 25-18, 25-17

Texas def. Washington, 19-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-8, 15-9

Nebraska def. Illinois, 25-12, 25-21, 25-17

Quarterfinal
Saturday, Dec. 11

Louisville def. Georgia Tech, 25-18, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20

Pittsburgh def. Purdue, 25-20, 28-30, 25-20, 25-15

Minnesota vs. Wisconsin, TBD

Texas vs. Nebraska, TBD

Semifinal

Quarterfinal winners, TBD

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBD

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|8 Senior Executives Association (SEA)...
12|8 Cloud Learn
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special tactics Airmen compete together for Team USA bobsledding