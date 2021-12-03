NCAA Women’s Div I Volleyball Tournament Glance

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|All Times EST
|First Round
|Thursday, Dec. 2
Dayton def. Marquette, 25-20, 25-21, 24-26, 25-23
Miami def. South Alabama, 23-25, 25-20, 29-27, 25-19
Rice def. San Diego, 25-20, 25-19, 25-20
Washington St. def. N. Colorado, 25-17, 25-15, 25-20
Kansas def. Oregon, 25-21, 25-21, 25-22
Florida def. Florida A&M, 25-11, 25-14, 25-8
Purdue def. Illinois, 25-21, 25-17, 25-11
Baylor def. Texas A&M-CC 25-22, 25-12, 26-24
Creighton def. Mississippi, 25-21, 25-15, 25-13
Texas def. Sacred Heart, 25-19, 25-17, 25-19
|Friday, Dec. 3
Ball St. def. Michigan, 25-17, 22-25, 25-18, 25-27, 15-8
Penn St. def. Towson, 25-11, 25-27, 25-20, 25-21
W. Kentucky def. South Carolina, 25-20, 25-13, 25-19
Tennessee def. North Carolina, 25-20, 25-19, 24-26, 25-15
Illinois def. West Virginia, 23-25, 25-12, 25-22, 25-20
Florida St. def. Kansas St., 25-20, 25-16, 25-17
Stanford def. Iowa St., 25-19, 23-25, 25-18, 25-17
Florida Gulf Coast def. Texas Tech, 14-25, 16-25, 25-23, 25-15, 15-7
Utah def. Utah Valley, 25-16, 22-25, 25-19, 25-11
Louisville def. Illinois College, 25-11. 25-20. 25-11
Ohio St. def, Howard, 25-12, 25-7, 25-10
Pittsburgh def. UMBC, 25-23. 25-13. 25-18
Georgia Tech def. The Citadel, 25-21, 25-15, 28-26
Hawaii vs. Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.
Kentucky vs. SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
Pepperdine vs. UCF, 7:30 p.m.
Campbell vs. Nebraska, 8 p.m.
Colgate vs. Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
South Dakota vs. Minnesota, 8 p.m.
BYU vs. Boise St., 9 p.m.
UCLA vs. Fairfield, 10 p.m.
Washington vs. Brown, 10 p.m.
|Second Round
|Friday, Dec. 3
Purdue def. Dayton, 25-27, 19-25, 25-15, 25-6, 15-5
Florida def. Miami, 25-15, 25-20, 25-16
Baylor vs. Washington St., 8 p.m.
Kansas vs. Creighton, 8 p.m.
Rice vs. Texas, 9 p.m.
|Saturday, Dec. 4
Kentucky/SE Missouri winner vs. Illinois, 5 p.m.
Louisville vs. Ball St., 6 p.m.
Ohio St. vs. Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Penn St., 7 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast vs. Colgate/Wisconsin winner, 7 p.m.
W. Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Florida St. vs. Campbell/Nebraska winner, 8 p.m.
Stanford vs. South Dakota/Minnesota winner, 8 p.m.
BYU/Boise St. winner vs. Utah, 9 p.m.
UCLA/Fairfield winner vs. Pepperdine/UCF winner, 10 p.m.
Washington/Brown winner vs. Hawaii/Mississippi St. winner, 10 p.m.
|Third Round
Second Round winners, TBD
|Quarterfinal
Third Round winners, TBD
|Semifinal
Quarterfinal winners, TBD
|Championship
Semifinal winners, TBD
