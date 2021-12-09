NCAA Women’s Div I Volleyball Tournament Glance

|All Times EST
|First Round
|Thursday, Dec. 2
Dayton def. Marquette, 25-20, 25-21, 24-26, 25-23
Miami def. South Alabama, 23-25, 25-20, 29-27, 25-19
Rice def. San Diego, 25-20, 25-19, 25-20
Washington St. def. N. Colorado, 25-17, 25-15, 25-20
Kansas def. Oregon, 25-21, 25-21, 25-22
Florida def. Florida A&M, 25-11, 25-14, 25-8
Purdue def. Illinois, 25-21, 25-17, 25-11
Baylor def. Texas A&M-CC 25-22, 25-12, 26-24
Creighton def. Mississippi, 25-21, 25-15, 25-13
Texas def. Sacred Heart, 25-19, 25-17, 25-19
Ball St. def. Michigan, 25-17, 22-25, 25-18, 25-27, 15-8
Penn St. def. Towson, 25-11, 25-27, 25-20, 25-21
W. Kentucky def. South Carolina, 25-20, 25-13, 25-19
Tennessee def. North Carolina, 25-20, 25-19, 24-26, 25-15
Illinois def. West Virginia, 23-25, 25-12, 25-22, 25-20
Florida St. def. Kansas St., 25-20, 25-16, 25-17
Stanford def. Iowa St., 25-19, 23-25, 25-18, 25-17
Florida Gulf Coast def. Texas Tech, 14-25, 16-25, 25-23, 25-15, 15-7
Utah def. Utah Valley, 25-16, 22-25, 25-19, 25-11
Louisville def. Illinois College, 25-11. 25-20. 25-11
Ohio St. def, Howard, 25-12, 25-7, 25-10
Pittsburgh def. UMBC, 25-23. 25-13. 25-18
Georgia Tech def. The Citadel, 25-21, 25-15, 28-26
Hawaii def. Mississippi St., 17-25, 25-14, 25-13, 21-25, 15-11
Kentucky def. SE Missouri, 25-15, 25-14, 25-19
UCF def. Pepperdine, 25-19, 22-23, 24-26, 25-21
Nebraska def. Campbell, 25-14, 25-14, 25-17
Wisconsin def. Colgate, 25-12, 25-15, 25-14
Minnesota def. South Dakota, 25-19, 25-22, 25-17
BYU def. Boise St., 25-6, 25-19, 25-10
UCLA def. Fairfield, 29-27, 25-23, 26-24
Washington def. Brown, 25-15, 25-13, 25-20
|Second Round
|Friday, Dec. 3
Purdue def. Dayton, 25-27, 19-25, 25-15, 25-6, 15-5
Florida def. Miami, 25-15, 25-20, 25-16
Baylor def. Washington St., 27-25, 25-21, 25-20
Kansas def. Creighton, 25-13, 26-24, 19-25, 25-22
Texas def. Rice, 25-21, 25-23, 25-19
Illinois def. Kentucky, 25-22, 20-25, 25-10, 25-21
Louisville def. Ball St., 29-27, 25-11, 25-19
Ohio St. def. Tennessee, 25-18, 14-25, 25-21, 25-21
Pittsburgh def. Penn St., 25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 25-23
Wisconsin def. Florida Gulf Coast, 25-17, 25-20, 25-15
Georgia Tech def. W. Kentucky, 25-21, 25-18, 25-23
Nebraska def. Florida St., 25-20, 25-22, 25-17
Minnesota def. Stanford, 25-20, 25-18, 25-17
BYU def. Utah, 17-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-23
UCLA def. UCF, 25-27, 25-13, 19-25, 25-22, 15-7
Washington def. Hawaii, 25-16, 25-14, 25-13
|Third Round
|Thursday, Dec. 9
Purdue def. BYU, 25-12, 16-25, 21-25, 25-13, 18-16
Louisville def. Florida 25-16, 25-22, 25-12
Pittsburgh vs. Kansas, 1 p.m.
Georgia Tech vs. Ohio St., 3 p.m.
Baylor vs. Minnesota, 3 p.m.
Wisconsin vs. UCLA, 5 p.m.
Texas vs. Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9:30 p.m.
|Quarterfinal
|Saturday, Dec. 11
Louisville vs. Ohio St./Georgia Tech winner, TBD
Pittsburgh/Kansas winner vs. Purdue, TBD
Baylor/Minnesota winner vs. UCLA/Wisconsin winner, TBD
Texas/Washington winner vs. Nebraska/Illinois winner, TBD
Quarterfinal winners, TBD
Semifinal winners, TBD
