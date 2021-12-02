NCHC Glance

All Times EST
|OVERALL
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|North Dakota
|5
|1
|0
|0
|15
|19
|12
|10
|5
|0
|Denver
|4
|2
|0
|0
|12
|23
|14
|8
|4
|0
|Minn. Duluth
|3
|2
|1
|0
|10
|16
|7
|10
|3
|1
|W. Michigan
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|19
|18
|10
|4
|0
|St. Cloud St.
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|16
|17
|9
|5
|0
|Omaha
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|11
|12
|11
|3
|0
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|5
|0
|0
|3
|12
|27
|3
|10
|1
|Colorado College
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|12
|2
|7
|3
Friday’s Games
Minn. Duluth vs. Northern Michigan at Berry Events Center, 6:37 p.m.
W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado College at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.
North Dakota at St. Cloud St., 8:37 p.m.
Denver vs. Arizona St. at Oceanside Ice Arena, 9:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 5:05 p.m.
Minn. Duluth vs. Northern Michigan at Berry Events Center, 6:37 p.m.
North Dakota at St. Cloud St., 7:07 p.m.
Colorado College at Omaha, 7:07 p.m.
Denver vs. Arizona St. at Oceanside Ice Arena, 9:05 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 10
Omaha at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.
Denver at Minn. Duluth, 8:07 p.m.
North Dakota at Colorado College, 9:07 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 11
Omaha at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.
Denver at Minn. Duluth, 8:07 p.m.
North Dakota at Colorado College, 8:07 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 12
Miami (Ohio) vs. Mercyhurst at Mercyhurst Ice Center, 3:05 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 17
Arizona St. at Colorado College, 9:07 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 18
Arizona St. at Colorado College, 8:07 p.m.
