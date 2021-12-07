Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NCHC Glance

The Associated Press
December 7, 2021 10:01 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
North Dakota 6 2 0 0 18 25 23 11 6 0
W. Michigan 5 3 0 0 15 30 24 12 4 0
Denver 4 2 0 0 12 23 14 10 4 0
St. Cloud St. 4 4 0 0 12 27 23 10 6 0
Minn. Duluth 3 2 1 0 10 16 7 10 5 1
Omaha 3 3 0 0 8 15 19 12 4 0
Colorado College 1 4 1 0 5 10 16 3 8 3
Miami (Ohio) 1 7 0 0 3 18 38 3 12 1

___

Friday’s Games

Omaha at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

Denver at Minn. Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

North Dakota at Colorado College, 9:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Omaha at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

Denver at Minn. Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

North Dakota at Colorado College, 8:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) vs. Mercyhurst at Mercyhurst Ice Center, 3:05 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 17

Arizona St. at Colorado College, 9:07 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Arizona St. at Colorado College, 8:07 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

W. Michigan vs. Michigan St. at Munn Ice Arena, TBA

        Read more: Sports News

Thursday, Dec. 30

W. Michigan vs. Michigan at Red Berenson Rink at Yost Ice Arena, TBA

Minn. Duluth vs. Michigan St. at Verizon Center, TBA

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|5 2021 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference
12|6 Microsoft Security Virtual Training...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

2021 Capitol Christmas Tree with Lights