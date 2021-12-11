NCHC Glance

All Times EST
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|OVERALL
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|North Dakota
|8
|2
|0
|0
|24
|34
|26
|13
|6
|0
|W. Michigan
|6
|4
|0
|0
|18
|34
|27
|13
|5
|0
|Denver
|5
|3
|0
|0
|15
|30
|20
|11
|5
|0
|Minn. Duluth
|4
|3
|1
|0
|13
|22
|14
|11
|6
|1
|St. Cloud St.
|4
|4
|0
|0
|12
|27
|23
|10
|6
|0
|Omaha
|4
|4
|0
|0
|11
|18
|23
|13
|5
|0
|Colorado College
|1
|6
|1
|0
|5
|13
|25
|3
|10
|3
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|7
|0
|0
|3
|18
|38
|3
|12
|1
___
Friday’s Games
W. Michigan 4, Omaha 2
Denver 5, Minn. Duluth 0
North Dakota 5, Colorado College 2
Saturday’s Games
Omaha 1, W. Michigan 0
Minn. Duluth 6, Denver 2
North Dakota 4, Colorado College 1
Sunday’s Games
Miami (Ohio) vs. Mercyhurst at Mercyhurst Ice Center, 3:05 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 17
Arizona St. at Colorado College, 9:07 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 18
Arizona St. at Colorado College, 8:07 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
W. Michigan vs. Michigan St. at Munn Ice Arena, TBA
Thursday, Dec. 30
W. Michigan vs. Michigan at Red Berenson Rink at Yost Ice Arena, TBA
Minn. Duluth vs. Michigan St. at Verizon Center, TBA
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments