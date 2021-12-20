NCHC Glance

All Times EST

OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T North Dakota 8 2 0 0 24 34 26 13 6 0 W. Michigan 6 4 0 0 18 34 27 13 5 0 Denver 5 3 0 0 15 30 20 11 5 0 Minn. Duluth 4 3 1 0 13 22 14 11 6 1 St. Cloud St. 4 4 0 0 12 27 23 10 6 0 Omaha 4 4 0 0 11 18 23 13 5 0 Colorado College 1 6 1 0 5 13 25 4 11 3 Miami (Ohio) 1 7 0 0 3 18 38 4 12 1

Wednesday, Dec. 29

W. Michigan vs. Michigan St. at Munn Ice Arena, TBA

Thursday, Dec. 30

W. Michigan vs. Michigan at Red Berenson Rink at Yost Ice Arena, TBA

Minn. Duluth vs. Michigan St. at Verizon Center, TBA

Friday, Dec. 31

Omaha vs. St. Lawrence at Appleton Arena, 7 p.m.

St. Cloud St. vs. Bemidji St. at Sanford Center, 7:07 p.m.

Alaska Fairbanks at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 1

Omaha vs. St. Lawrence at Appleton Arena, 7 p.m.

Bemidji St. at St. Cloud St., 7:07 p.m.

Michigan St. at Minn. Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

Alaska Fairbanks at Denver, 8:07 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Mercyhurst at Miami (Ohio), TBA

Friday, Jan. 7

Colorado College at Miami (Ohio), TBA

Cornell at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.

Denver at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

Minn. Duluth at St. Cloud St., 8:37 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 8

Colorado College at Miami (Ohio), TBA

Denver at Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

Minn. Duluth at St. Cloud St., 7:07 p.m.

Cornell at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

