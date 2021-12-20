NCHC Glance

All Times EST
|OVERALL
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|North Dakota
|8
|2
|0
|0
|24
|34
|26
|13
|6
|0
|W. Michigan
|6
|4
|0
|0
|18
|34
|27
|13
|5
|0
|Denver
|5
|3
|0
|0
|15
|30
|20
|11
|5
|0
|Minn. Duluth
|4
|3
|1
|0
|13
|22
|14
|11
|6
|1
|St. Cloud St.
|4
|4
|0
|0
|12
|27
|23
|10
|6
|0
|Omaha
|4
|4
|0
|0
|11
|18
|23
|13
|5
|0
|Colorado College
|1
|6
|1
|0
|5
|13
|25
|4
|11
|3
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|7
|0
|0
|3
|18
|38
|4
|12
|1
___
Wednesday, Dec. 29
W. Michigan vs. Michigan St. at Munn Ice Arena, TBA
Thursday, Dec. 30
W. Michigan vs. Michigan at Red Berenson Rink at Yost Ice Arena, TBA
Minn. Duluth vs. Michigan St. at Verizon Center, TBA
Friday, Dec. 31
Omaha vs. St. Lawrence at Appleton Arena, 7 p.m.
St. Cloud St. vs. Bemidji St. at Sanford Center, 7:07 p.m.
Alaska Fairbanks at Denver, 9:07 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 1
Omaha vs. St. Lawrence at Appleton Arena, 7 p.m.
Bemidji St. at St. Cloud St., 7:07 p.m.
Michigan St. at Minn. Duluth, 8:07 p.m.
Alaska Fairbanks at Denver, 8:07 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Mercyhurst at Miami (Ohio), TBA
Friday, Jan. 7
Colorado College at Miami (Ohio), TBA
Cornell at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.
Denver at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.
Minn. Duluth at St. Cloud St., 8:37 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 8
Colorado College at Miami (Ohio), TBA
Denver at Omaha, 7:07 p.m.
Minn. Duluth at St. Cloud St., 7:07 p.m.
Cornell at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.
