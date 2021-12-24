NCHC Glance

All Times EST

OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T North Dakota 8 2 0 0 24 34 26 13 6 0 W. Michigan 6 4 0 0 18 34 27 13 5 0 Denver 5 3 0 0 15 30 20 11 5 0 Minn. Duluth 4 3 1 0 13 22 14 11 6 1 St. Cloud St. 4 4 0 0 12 27 23 10 6 0 Omaha 4 4 0 0 11 18 23 13 5 0 Colorado College 1 6 1 0 5 13 25 4 11 3 Miami (Ohio) 1 7 0 0 3 18 38 4 12 1

___

Wednesday’s Games

W. Michigan vs. Michigan St. at Munn Ice Arena, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 30

W. Michigan vs. Michigan at Red Berenson Rink at Yost Ice Arena, 7 p.m.

Minn. Duluth vs. Michigan St. at Verizon Center, 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 31

Omaha vs. St. Lawrence at Appleton Arena, 7 p.m.

St. Cloud St. vs. Bemidji St. at Sanford Center, 7:07 p.m.

Alaska Fairbanks at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 1

Omaha vs. St. Lawrence at Appleton Arena, 7 p.m.

Bemidji St. at St. Cloud St., 7:07 p.m.

Michigan St. at Minn. Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

Alaska Fairbanks at Denver, 8:07 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Mercyhurst at Miami (Ohio), TBA

Friday, Jan. 7

Colorado College at Miami (Ohio), TBA

Cornell at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.

Denver at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

Minn. Duluth at St. Cloud St., 8:37 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 8

Colorado College at Miami (Ohio), TBA

Denver at Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

Minn. Duluth at St. Cloud St., 7:07 p.m.

Cornell at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.