NCHC Glance

All Times EST
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|OVERALL
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|North Dakota
|8
|2
|0
|0
|24
|34
|26
|13
|6
|0
|W. Michigan
|6
|4
|0
|0
|18
|34
|27
|13
|5
|0
|Denver
|5
|3
|0
|0
|15
|30
|20
|11
|5
|0
|Minn. Duluth
|4
|3
|1
|0
|13
|22
|14
|11
|6
|1
|St. Cloud St.
|4
|4
|0
|0
|12
|27
|23
|10
|6
|0
|Omaha
|4
|4
|0
|0
|11
|18
|23
|13
|5
|0
|Colorado College
|1
|6
|1
|0
|5
|13
|25
|4
|11
|3
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|7
|0
|0
|3
|18
|38
|4
|12
|1
___
Wednesday’s Games
W. Michigan vs. Michigan St. at Munn Ice Arena, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 30
W. Michigan vs. Michigan at Red Berenson Rink at Yost Ice Arena, 7 p.m.
Minn. Duluth vs. Michigan St. at Verizon Center, 8 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 31
Omaha vs. St. Lawrence at Appleton Arena, 7 p.m.
St. Cloud St. vs. Bemidji St. at Sanford Center, 7:07 p.m.
Alaska Fairbanks at Denver, 9:07 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 1
Omaha vs. St. Lawrence at Appleton Arena, 7 p.m.
Bemidji St. at St. Cloud St., 7:07 p.m.
Michigan St. at Minn. Duluth, 8:07 p.m.
Alaska Fairbanks at Denver, 8:07 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Mercyhurst at Miami (Ohio), TBA
Friday, Jan. 7
Colorado College at Miami (Ohio), TBA
Cornell at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.
Denver at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.
Minn. Duluth at St. Cloud St., 8:37 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 8
Colorado College at Miami (Ohio), TBA
Denver at Omaha, 7:07 p.m.
Minn. Duluth at St. Cloud St., 7:07 p.m.
Cornell at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.
