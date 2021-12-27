ND, Pitt seek first conference win

Notre Dame (6-5, 0-1) vs. Pittsburgh (5-7, 0-1)

Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame squares off against Pittsburgh as both teams look for its first ACC win of the season. Notre Dame took care of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi by 10 on Wednesday. Pittsburgh is coming off a 64-55 win over Jacksonville on Tuesday.

STEPPING UP: John Hugley is averaging 14.5 points and 8.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Panthers. Femi Odukale is also a key contributor, producing 11.3 points per game. The Fighting Irish have been led by Dane Goodwin, who is averaging 15.3 points and 5.5 rebounds.DOMINANT DANE: Goodwin has connected on 47.3 percent of the 55 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 17 over the last three games. He’s also made 92.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Fighting Irish have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Panthers. Pittsburgh has an assist on 27 of 53 field goals (50.9 percent) over its past three matchups while Notre Dame has assists on 45 of 77 field goals (58.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Pittsburgh has attempted the ninth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Panthers have averaged 23.1 free throws per game.

