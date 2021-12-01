NDSU faces Northland

Northland vs. North Dakota State (4-3)

Scheels Center, Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The North Dakota State Bison will be taking on the LumberJacks of Division III Northland. North Dakota State lost 80-55 at Creighton in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Rocky Kreuser has averaged 14.9 points and 8.3 rebounds this year for North Dakota State. Grant Nelson is also a primary contributor, with 11.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.ROBUST ROCKY: Through seven games, North Dakota State’s Rocky Kreuser has connected on 39.5 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 71.4 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: North Dakota State went 0-5 overall against out-of-conference competition last year. The Bison offense put up 61.2 points per matchup in those five games.

