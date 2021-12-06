Nebraska 70, Minnesota 67

NEBRASKA (9-0)
Bourne 5-9 0-0 10, Cravens 7-11 1-2 15, Haiby 4-14 5-6 13, Scoggin 2-5 2-2 7, Shelley 5-12 2-2 15, Coley 0-1 0-0 0, Cayton 1-3 2-2 4, Porter 0-1 0-0 0, Markowski 1-4 2-4 4, Moriarty 0-0 0-0 0, Stewart 0-1 0-0 0, Weidner 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-63 14-18 70
MINNESOTA (6-5)
Sissoko 10-19 5-6 25, Helgren 0-0 0-0 0, Hubbard 0-5 2-2 2, Scalia 7-16 2-2 20, Winters 2-5 0-0 5, Bagwell-Katalinich 0-3 2-2 2, Mershon 1-2 0-0 2, Smith 1-2 1-2 3, Micheaux 4-5 0-0 8, Strande 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-57 12-14 67
|Nebraska
|25
|8
|17
|20
|—
|70
|Minnesota
|14
|17
|18
|18
|—
|67
3-Point Goals_Nebraska 4-19 (Bourne 0-2, Haiby 0-1, Scoggin 1-3, Shelley 3-9, Coley 0-1, Cayton 0-1, Porter 0-1, Stewart 0-1), Minnesota 5-15 (Sissoko 0-3, Hubbard 0-1, Scalia 4-7, Winters 1-4). Assists_Nebraska 18 (Haiby 6), Minnesota 12 (Hubbard 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Nebraska 32 (Team 4-6), Minnesota 38 (Team 4-9). Total Fouls_Nebraska 14, Minnesota 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,300.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments