Nebraska 72, Wyoming 61

WYOMING (4-5)

Fertig 7-16 2-3 16, Bradshaw 4-10 0-0 9, Olson 0-4 0-0 0, Sanchez Ramos 3-10 5-6 12, Weidemann 1-5 3-4 6, Barnes 0-2 0-0 0, Ellis 0-3 0-0 0, Mellema 1-1 1-1 3, Salazar 2-3 0-0 5, Ustowska 4-7 0-0 10, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-61 11-14 61

NEBRASKA (12-0)

Bourne 5-7 1-2 13, Cravens 4-6 1-2 9, Haiby 3-6 2-3 9, Scoggin 1-4 0-0 2, Shelley 5-9 0-0 12, Coley 0-3 0-0 0, Cayton 1-2 0-0 3, Porter 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Markowski 1-8 1-2 3, Moriarty 0-0 0-0 0, Stewart 8-13 2-3 21, Weidner 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-61 7-12 72

Wyoming 20 11 8 22 — 61 Nebraska 23 19 15 15 — 72

3-Point Goals_Wyoming 6-24 (Fertig 0-1, Bradshaw 1-3, Olson 0-2, Sanchez Ramos 1-5, Weidemann 1-3, Barnes 0-2, Ellis 0-2, Salazar 1-2, Ustowska 2-4), Nebraska 9-25 (Bourne 2-3, Haiby 1-2, Scoggin 0-2, Shelley 2-4, Coley 0-2, Cayton 1-2, Porter 0-1, Brown 0-1, Markowski 0-1, Stewart 3-7). Assists_Wyoming 12 (Olson 3), Nebraska 17 (Shelley 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Wyoming 36 (Fertig 4-9), Nebraska 39 (Markowski 2-6). Total Fouls_Wyoming 13, Nebraska 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,566.

