Nebraska 78, Indiana St. 50

INDIANA ST. (3-6)
Glanton 1-4 0-0 2, Smith 2-9 1-1 5, Hunter 4-12 0-0 8, Lalic 2-5 0-0 4, Williams 3-9 2-4 10, Tshimanga 2-7 3-4 7, Anderson 1-5 4-4 6, Curry 2-6 1-2 5, McKendree 1-4 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-61 11-15 50
NEBRASKA (10-0)
Bourne 4-6 0-0 8, Cravens 1-2 0-1 2, Haiby 2-5 8-8 12, Scoggin 2-5 0-0 5, Shelley 6-9 4-5 17, Coley 2-3 1-2 5, Cayton 0-1 0-0 0, Porter 1-4 0-0 3, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Markowski 5-6 5-10 17, Moriarty 0-2 0-0 0, Stewart 1-4 0-0 3, Weidner 3-5 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-54 18-26 78
|Indiana St.
|11
|6
|14
|19
|—
|50
|Nebraska
|18
|21
|20
|19
|—
|78
3-Point Goals_Indiana St. 3-12 (Smith 0-1, Lalic 0-2, Williams 2-4, Anderson 0-1, McKendree 1-4), Nebraska 6-24 (Haiby 0-2, Scoggin 1-3, Shelley 1-4, Coley 0-1, Cayton 0-1, Porter 1-3, Brown 0-2, Markowski 2-2, Moriarty 0-1, Stewart 1-4, Weidner 0-1). Assists_Indiana St. 8 (Curry 3), Nebraska 17 (Shelley 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana St. 36 (Curry 4-5), Nebraska 42 (Markowski 6-10). Total Fouls_Indiana St. 24, Nebraska 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,883.
