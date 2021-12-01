Nebraska 86, Wake Forest 60

NEBRASKA (8-0)
Bourne 4-7 1-2 9, Cravens 5-5 0-0 10, Haiby 2-7 1-1 5, Scoggin 2-6 0-0 6, Shelley 5-10 4-4 18, Coley 2-5 2-2 8, Cayton 5-6 0-0 12, Porter 1-2 0-0 2, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Markowski 1-3 1-2 3, Moriarty 1-2 0-0 2, Stewart 2-3 1-1 5, Weidner 2-4 2-2 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-60 12-14 86
WAKE FOREST (7-1)
Becker 1-7 4-7 6, Morra 2-5 3-3 7, Summiel 5-10 1-2 12, Spear 5-17 5-5 17, Williams 4-10 2-3 10, Cowles 0-0 0-0 0, Hinds 0-3 0-0 0, Maier 0-0 0-0 0, Scruggs 0-1 0-0 0, Andrews 4-10 0-0 8, Conley 0-4 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-67 15-20 60
|Nebraska
|19
|24
|19
|24
|—
|86
|Wake Forest
|15
|15
|14
|16
|—
|60
3-Point Goals_Nebraska 10-28 (Bourne 0-2, Haiby 0-4, Scoggin 2-5, Shelley 4-8, Coley 2-4, Cayton 2-2, Moriarty 0-1, Stewart 0-1, Weidner 0-1), Wake Forest 3-24 (Becker 0-2, Summiel 1-4, Spear 2-11, Williams 0-2, Andrews 0-3, Conley 0-2). Assists_Nebraska 18 (Shelley 6), Wake Forest 10 (Spear 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Nebraska 40 (Team 1-7), Wake Forest 36 (Andrews 4-8). Total Fouls_Nebraska 21, Wake Forest 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_501.
Insight by ProPricer: During this exclusive webinar Emily Murphy, partner, CEO of Coaching International and former GSA administrator, and Angela Styles, partner with Akin, Gump, Strauss, Hauer & Feld and former OFPP administrator will discuss what the updates to the mentor-protégé program mean for small and large businesses. In addition, Dr. Sue Coates, adjunct professor of organizational studies at the Anderson School of Management, University of New Mexico will provide an industry perspective.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments