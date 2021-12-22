Trending:
Nelson leads North Dakota St. over North Dakota 86-76

December 22, 2021 11:26 pm
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Grant Nelson had a career-high 24 points as North Dakota State topped North Dakota 86-76 on Wednesday night in the Summit League opener for the two teams.

Tyree Eady had 18 points and seven rebounds for North Dakota State (9-4), which won its fourth straight. Sam Griesel added 14 points and eight rebounds. Boden Skunberg had 14 points.

Paul Bruns scored a season-high 27 points and had 11 rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (4-10).

Tsotne Tsartsidze added 18 points and seven rebounds. Matt Norman had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

