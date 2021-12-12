On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Nelson scores 13 to lift Navy past Marist 67-61

The Associated Press
December 12, 2021 5:35 pm
< a min read
      

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Tyler Nelson posted 13 points as Navy beat Marist 67-61 on Sunday.

Greg Summers had 12 points and six rebounds for the Midshipmen (7-3). Sean Yoder added 11 points. John Carter Jr. had 10 points.

Ricardo Wright had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Red Foxes (4-5). Jao Ituka added 17 points. Samkelo Cele had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

