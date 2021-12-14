On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Nets without 5 players for NBA’s health and safety protocols

The Associated Press
December 14, 2021 11:28 am
NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets will be without five players, including starters LaMarcus Aldridge and DeAndre’ Bembry, on Tuesday night because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Those two, along with Jevon Carter and James Johnson, were added to the injury report Tuesday morning for the Nets’ home game against Toronto. Paul Millsap was placed in health and safety protocols on Monday.

It could leave the Nets with just 10 players available for their five-game homestand – though perhaps even fewer after they added Kevin Durant to the injury report with right ankle soreness.

The Nets have been playing short-handed all season after Kyrie Irving refused to get vaccinated, making him unable to play home games because of a New York vaccine mandate. The team decided not to let him play solely in road games.

The NBA postponed two Chicago Bulls games this week because 10 of their players were in health and safety protocols.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

