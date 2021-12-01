Nevada 79, Pepperdine 66

PEPPERDINE (2-6)
Fisher 2-4 2-2 7, Zidek 1-7 2-2 4, Mallette 4-15 0-0 10, Mitchell 5-13 0-0 12, Smith 3-11 0-0 7, Lewis 3-7 3-3 9, Ohia Obioha 2-4 3-4 7, Munson 2-2 1-2 5, Basham 1-3 0-0 2, Deng 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 24-70 11-13 66.
NEVADA (4-4)
Coleman 2-8 0-0 5, Washington 5-8 3-3 13, Baker 3-5 2-2 8, Cambridge 8-17 0-2 21, Sherfield 10-18 2-3 24, Blackshear 0-4 2-3 2, Foster 1-2 0-0 3, Hymes 1-3 1-2 3, Huseinovic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-65 10-15 79.
Halftime_Nevada 35-32. 3-Point Goals_Pepperdine 7-30 (Mitchell 2-6, Mallette 2-10, Fisher 1-2, Deng 1-3, Smith 1-3, Lewis 0-3, Zidek 0-3), Nevada 9-27 (Cambridge 5-10, Sherfield 2-6, Foster 1-2, Coleman 1-4, Baker 0-1, Hymes 0-1, Blackshear 0-3). Fouled Out_Coleman. Rebounds_Pepperdine 41 (Fisher 8), Nevada 40 (Washington, Sherfield 8). Assists_Pepperdine 15 (Mitchell 4), Nevada 20 (Sherfield 10). Total Fouls_Pepperdine 14, Nevada 18.
