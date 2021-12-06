New England 14, Buffalo 10

|New England
|8
|3
|0
|3
|—
|14
|Buffalo
|7
|0
|3
|0
|—
|10
First Quarter
NE_D.Harris 64 run (Bolden run), 5:18.
Buf_G.Davis 14 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 2:00.
Second Quarter
NE_FG Folk 41, 11:28.
Third Quarter
Buf_FG Bass 35, 6:35.
Fourth Quarter
NE_FG Folk 34, 13:01.
|
|NE
|Buf
|First downs
|11
|16
|Total Net Yards
|241
|230
|Rushes-yards
|46-222
|25-99
|Passing
|19
|131
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|1-8
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-27
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|2-3-0
|15-30-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|2-14
|Punts
|6-42.0
|5-46.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|6-47
|3-20
|Time of Possession
|32:01
|27:59
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New England, Harris 10-111, Stevenson 24-78, Bolden 4-28, Agholor 1-6, Bourne 1-3, Smith 1-(minus 1), M.Jones 5-(minus 3). Buffalo, Allen 6-39, Singletary 10-36, Moss 8-21, Breida 1-3.
PASSING_New England, M.Jones 2-3-0-19. Buffalo, Allen 15-30-0-145.
RECEIVING_New England, Smith 1-12, Bolden 1-7. Buffalo, Diggs 4-51, Sanders 3-22, Davis 2-30, Knox 2-14, Moss 2-12, Beasley 1-11, Breida 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Buffalo, Bass 33.
