Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

New England 14, Buffalo 10

The Associated Press
December 6, 2021 11:17 pm
< a min read
      
New England 8 3 0 3 14
Buffalo 7 0 3 0 10

First Quarter

NE_D.Harris 64 run (Bolden run), 5:18.

Buf_G.Davis 14 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 2:00.

Second Quarter

NE_FG Folk 41, 11:28.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Third Quarter

Buf_FG Bass 35, 6:35.

Fourth Quarter

NE_FG Folk 34, 13:01.

___

NE Buf
First downs 11 16
Total Net Yards 241 230
Rushes-yards 46-222 25-99
Passing 19 131
Punt Returns 1-0 1-8
Kickoff Returns 0-0 1-27
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 2-3-0 15-30-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 2-14
Punts 6-42.0 5-46.6
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 6-47 3-20
Time of Possession 32:01 27:59

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New England, Harris 10-111, Stevenson 24-78, Bolden 4-28, Agholor 1-6, Bourne 1-3, Smith 1-(minus 1), M.Jones 5-(minus 3). Buffalo, Allen 6-39, Singletary 10-36, Moss 8-21, Breida 1-3.

PASSING_New England, M.Jones 2-3-0-19. Buffalo, Allen 15-30-0-145.

RECEIVING_New England, Smith 1-12, Bolden 1-7. Buffalo, Diggs 4-51, Sanders 3-22, Davis 2-30, Knox 2-14, Moss 2-12, Beasley 1-11, Breida 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Buffalo, Bass 33.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|5 2021 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference
12|6 Microsoft Security Virtual Training...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

2021 Capitol Christmas Tree with Lights