New Mexico 101, New Mexico St. 94

NEW MEXICO (5-3)

Muscadin 4-6 0-1 8, House 9-19 10-11 31, Johnson 2-6 6-6 12, Mashburn 6-13 5-6 19, Todd 0-3 8-10 8, Allen-Tovar 5-11 4-4 15, Kuac 2-2 2-4 6, Singleton 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-62 35-42 101.

NEW MEXICO ST. (5-2)

McCants 2-2 0-0 4, McNair 6-10 2-4 14, Tillman 1-3 1-4 3, Allen 8-16 12-12 31, Rice 5-18 9-11 21, Avery 3-4 1-2 8, Williams 2-3 2-2 8, Peake 1-2 0-0 3, Alok 0-1 0-0 0, McKinney 1-3 0-0 2, Pryor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-62 27-35 94.

Halftime_New Mexico 49-42. 3-Point Goals_New Mexico 8-20 (House 3-6, Johnson 2-3, Mashburn 2-4, Allen-Tovar 1-5, Singleton 0-1, Todd 0-1), New Mexico St. 9-31 (Allen 3-9, Williams 2-3, Rice 2-11, Avery 1-2, Peake 1-2, Alok 0-1, McNair 0-1, McKinney 0-2). Fouled Out_McCants, Tillman. Rebounds_New Mexico 35 (Allen-Tovar 11), New Mexico St. 31 (Allen 9). Assists_New Mexico 15 (House 5), New Mexico St. 10 (Rice 8). Total Fouls_New Mexico 22, New Mexico St. 29.

