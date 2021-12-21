New Mexico 68, Norfolk St. 54

NORFOLK ST. (9-4)

Bankston 3-6 1-2 7, Tate 5-13 1-1 13, Bryant 6-14 3-3 16, Ings 3-7 2-2 8, T.Jenkins 2-5 1-1 6, Hawkins 1-7 0-0 3, Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, Chambers 0-3 1-2 1, Brown 0-4 0-0 0, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Ford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-63 9-11 54.

NEW MEXICO (7-6)

Forsling 0-1 1-2 1, House 4-8 6-8 16, Johnson 2-5 0-1 6, Mashburn 5-19 0-0 13, Todd 3-6 0-0 6, Kuac 5-7 1-2 11, Singleton 1-1 0-0 2, Allen-Tovar 2-8 2-2 6, Francis 1-4 0-0 3, K.Jenkins 1-10 2-2 4. Totals 24-69 12-17 68.

Halftime_New Mexico 37-21. 3-Point Goals_Norfolk St. 5-23 (Tate 2-7, Hawkins 1-3, T.Jenkins 1-4, Bryant 1-5, Anderson 0-1, Brown 0-1, Jones 0-2), New Mexico 8-35 (Mashburn 3-11, Johnson 2-4, House 2-5, Francis 1-2, Kuac 0-1, Allen-Tovar 0-2, Todd 0-2, K.Jenkins 0-8). Rebounds_Norfolk St. 38 (Bankston 8), New Mexico 46 (Allen-Tovar 10). Assists_Norfolk St. 11 (Bryant 4), New Mexico 14 (House 6). Total Fouls_Norfolk St. 18, New Mexico 12. A_8,105 (15,411).

