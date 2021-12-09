New Mexico 87, Denver 67

DENVER (3-8)
Henn 4-13 0-0 9, Tainamo 1-5 0-0 2, Hunt 4-10 2-3 10, Jo.Johnson 5-12 0-0 12, Smith 1-3 2-7 4, Porter 6-8 3-3 19, Gatlin 0-4 2-2 2, Lopez-Sanvicente 1-2 1-1 3, Moore 2-5 0-1 4, Bickham 0-1 0-0 0, Green 1-1 0-0 2, Hess 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-64 10-17 67.
NEW MEXICO (6-4)
Muscadin 3-6 5-6 12, House 3-10 3-3 9, Ja.Johnson 1-3 2-2 5, Mashburn 2-11 6-8 10, Todd 3-5 0-0 6, Jenkins 7-14 2-2 21, Singleton 2-5 2-4 6, Forsling 3-5 1-1 7, Allen-Tovar 2-2 5-5 9, Francis 1-1 0-0 2, Seck 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 26-31 87.
Halftime_New Mexico 41-27. 3-Point Goals_Denver 7-19 (Porter 4-5, Jo.Johnson 2-4, Henn 1-5, Bickham 0-1, Hunt 0-1, Smith 0-1, Gatlin 0-2), New Mexico 7-23 (Jenkins 5-11, Muscadin 1-2, Ja.Johnson 1-3, House 0-3, Mashburn 0-4). Rebounds_Denver 28 (Henn 6), New Mexico 44 (Muscadin 11). Assists_Denver 15 (Hunt 7), New Mexico 14 (Muscadin, House, Mashburn, Jenkins, Francis 2). Total Fouls_Denver 18, New Mexico 14. A_8,046 (15,411).
