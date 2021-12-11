New Mexico St. 63, Loyola Marymount 58

NEW MEXICO ST. (7-2)
McCants 2-5 4-6 8, McNair 2-3 0-0 4, Allen 3-8 6-7 12, Pryor 4-5 0-0 9, Rice 2-5 7-8 11, McKinney 3-6 4-4 10, Alok 2-4 0-0 4, Henry 0-1 0-0 0, Peake 1-2 0-0 2, Avery 1-2 0-0 3, Williams 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-43 21-25 63.
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (6-3)
Leaupepe 2-8 0-0 6, Quintana 1-7 2-3 5, Shelton 2-6 1-3 5, Douglas 3-9 2-2 8, Scott 6-16 8-9 20, Marble 3-4 1-2 8, Merkviladze 2-5 0-0 6, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 14-19 58.
Halftime_New Mexico St. 25-23. 3-Point Goals_New Mexico St. 2-16 (Pryor 1-1, Avery 1-2, Henry 0-1, McCants 0-1, McKinney 0-1, Peake 0-1, Rice 0-2, Williams 0-2, Allen 0-5), Loyola Marymount 6-26 (Merkviladze 2-5, Leaupepe 2-7, Marble 1-2, Quintana 1-5, Harris 0-1, Shelton 0-1, Douglas 0-2, Scott 0-3). Fouled Out_Marble. Rebounds_New Mexico St. 35 (Allen 8), Loyola Marymount 20 (Scott 5). Assists_New Mexico St. 10 (McCants, Allen, McKinney 2), Loyola Marymount 7 (Shelton, Scott 2). Total Fouls_New Mexico St. 24, Loyola Marymount 21.
