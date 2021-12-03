New Mexico St. 72, UTEP 69

NEW MEXICO ST. (6-2)
McCants 5-6 0-2 10, McNair 9-12 0-0 18, Allen 7-13 0-0 15, McKinney 1-5 3-4 5, Rice 6-11 4-4 19, Pryor 0-0 0-0 0, Peake 1-2 0-1 2, Alok 1-3 0-0 2, Tillman 0-0 1-2 1, Avery 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-53 8-13 72.
UTEP (4-3)
Sibley 7-9 2-3 18, Verhoeven 1-1 0-0 2, Bieniemy 5-15 0-0 11, Boum 6-21 5-6 19, Kennedy 3-6 1-2 9, Kalu 0-0 0-0 0, Hollins 1-3 1-1 3, Maring 1-2 0-0 2, Agnew 1-2 3-3 5, Saterfield 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 12-15 69.
Halftime_New Mexico St. 32-30. 3-Point Goals_New Mexico St. 4-10 (Rice 3-5, Allen 1-2, McCants 0-1, McNair 0-1, Peake 0-1), UTEP 7-19 (Kennedy 2-2, Sibley 2-4, Boum 2-5, Bieniemy 1-4, Agnew 0-1, Maring 0-1, Hollins 0-2). Fouled Out_Verhoeven. Rebounds_New Mexico St. 26 (Allen 7), UTEP 27 (Sibley 7). Assists_New Mexico St. 14 (McCants, Allen, Rice 3), UTEP 7 (Boum 3). Total Fouls_New Mexico St. 10, UTEP 12. A_6,392 (12,222).
