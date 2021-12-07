New Mexico St. 78, New Mexico 76, OT

NEW MEXICO ST. (6-2)
McCants 6-9 0-1 12, McNair 2-7 0-0 4, Allen 10-21 0-0 20, McKinney 1-3 0-0 2, Rice 2-7 1-2 6, Pryor 4-7 0-0 8, Peake 3-4 0-0 7, Alok 9-13 1-2 19, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Avery 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 37-74 2-5 78.
NEW MEXICO (5-3)
Muscadin 2-6 1-2 5, House 7-17 5-5 21, Johnson 1-5 1-3 3, Mashburn 10-17 3-3 26, Todd 0-2 0-2 0, Allen-Tovar 3-10 0-1 6, Singleton 2-6 4-7 8, Jenkins 3-8 0-0 7. Totals 28-71 14-23 76.
Halftime_New Mexico 31-27. 3-Point Goals_New Mexico St. 2-15 (Peake 1-2, Rice 1-4, Alok 0-1, McCants 0-1, Williams 0-2, Allen 0-5), New Mexico 6-22 (Mashburn 3-3, House 2-6, Jenkins 1-5, Johnson 0-1, Todd 0-1, Allen-Tovar 0-6). Rebounds_New Mexico St. 44 (Allen 11), New Mexico 35 (Johnson 8). Assists_New Mexico St. 21 (Rice 6), New Mexico 10 (Mashburn 3). Total Fouls_New Mexico St. 20, New Mexico 15. A_13,019 (15,411).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments